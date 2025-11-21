Russell Stuart's "Reclaiming Men" breaks the silence around the crisis destroying America's boys

New book by BHUSD Board Member Russell Stuart confronts the rapid decline of male purpose, discipline, and identity in the United States.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the country, boys are falling behind socially, emotionally, and academically. They are more anxious, more isolated, and more uncertain about their future than any generation before them. In his new book Reclaiming Men, Beverly Hills Unified School District Board Member Russell Stuart delivers a clear and urgent message: America cannot survive the collapse of its young men.
Drawing from his experience as a father, security professional, and public servant, Stuart examines how this crisis took root. He breaks down the weakening of fatherhood, the feminization of education, the rise of digital addiction, and the cultural shift that treats masculinity as a flaw instead of an asset. He cites stark data that cannot be ignored: men account for 79 percent of suicides, young men are now twice as likely as women to report feeling lonely "most or all of the time", and more than 25 million children in America are growing up without fathers.
This book is not simply a diagnosis. It is a blueprint for rebuilding purpose, responsibility, mentorship, and strength in a generation that has been told to apologize for being male. Stuart offers guidance for fathers, practical steps for families, and a new code of manhood rooted in service and discipline rather than shame and confusion.
Praise for Reclaiming Men
"Finally, someone is calling out what we've all been observing for the last decade. I spent years training and selecting military candidates to become the toughest men on earth, and while I saw an uptick in physical performance, there was a complete recession in grit and resilience. Reclaiming Men is a call to action for parents and mentors to raise sons who are mentally and physically strong. We need messages like this now more than ever."
— Mike O'Dowd, Navy SEAL & Founder, Defense Strategies Group
About the Author
Russell Stuart is a trusted security expert, entrepreneur, and elected member of the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education. He is the Founder and CEO of the Force Protection Agency and owner of Beverly Hills Guns. With decades of experience in military service, public safety, and community leadership, Stuart has become a national voice on issues affecting boys, families, and modern masculinity.
Reclaiming Men is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats through Amazon and everywhere books are sold. Wholesale copies available through IngramSpark.
ISBN: 979-8-9937479-4-1 (IngramSpark Paperback)
eISBN: 979-8-9937479-3-4 (IngramSparke ePub)
AMZN: https://a.co/d/hnMucNP
For interviews, podcasts, review copies, or speaking requests, contact Russell Stuart at [email protected].
Note: Russell Stuart is speaking solely as the author. His views are his own and do not represent BHUSD or the Board of Education.
Media Contact
Russell Stuart, RSE Publishing, 1 3108805298, [email protected], https://rsepublishing.com
SOURCE Russell Stuart
