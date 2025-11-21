Russell Stuart's "Reclaiming Men" breaks the silence around the crisis destroying America's boys

"We don't have a crisis of masculinity. We have a crisis caused by the absence of it." Post this

This book is not simply a diagnosis. It is a blueprint for rebuilding purpose, responsibility, mentorship, and strength in a generation that has been told to apologize for being male. Stuart offers guidance for fathers, practical steps for families, and a new code of manhood rooted in service and discipline rather than shame and confusion.

Praise for Reclaiming Men

"Finally, someone is calling out what we've all been observing for the last decade. I spent years training and selecting military candidates to become the toughest men on earth, and while I saw an uptick in physical performance, there was a complete recession in grit and resilience. Reclaiming Men is a call to action for parents and mentors to raise sons who are mentally and physically strong. We need messages like this now more than ever."

— Mike O'Dowd, Navy SEAL & Founder, Defense Strategies Group

About the Author

Russell Stuart is a trusted security expert, entrepreneur, and elected member of the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education. He is the Founder and CEO of the Force Protection Agency and owner of Beverly Hills Guns. With decades of experience in military service, public safety, and community leadership, Stuart has become a national voice on issues affecting boys, families, and modern masculinity.

Reclaiming Men is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats through Amazon and everywhere books are sold. Wholesale copies available through IngramSpark.

ISBN: 979-8-9937479-4-1 (IngramSpark Paperback)

eISBN: 979-8-9937479-3-4 (IngramSparke ePub)

AMZN: https://a.co/d/hnMucNP

For interviews, podcasts, review copies, or speaking requests, contact Russell Stuart at [email protected].

Note: Russell Stuart is speaking solely as the author. His views are his own and do not represent BHUSD or the Board of Education.

