Russo Modular and Town Pump Launch Stonehouse Coffee Shots -- A New 400 SF Modular Coffee Kiosk Built for Convenience Store Expansion

"This program pushed us to build something new — our first gable roof. That's what good partnerships do. They bring you a real problem and you build the answer." — Rustin Russo, Managing Partner, Russo Modular Post this

The Stonehouse Coffee Shots kiosk uses Altro flooring — a commercial-grade system engineered for the demanding environment of a working QSR, providing long-lasting durability and protection in high-moisture, heavy-traffic conditions. The building is fabricated inside Russo Modular's 20,000-square-foot Phoenix manufacturing facility before being transported and installed on-site.

For Town Pump, the program offers a way to add a premium coffee concept to an existing network of 200-plus Montana locations without the cost or timeline of ground-up construction. By placing the kiosk outside existing stores, the model allows for rapid deployment across Town Pump's footprint — a convenience store and truck stop network that has served Montana since 1953.

"This program pushed us to build something new — our first gable roof. That's what good partnerships do. They bring you a real problem and you build the answer."

— Rustin Russo, Managing Partner, Russo Modular

Stonehouse Coffee Shots adds a new format to Russo Modular's growing portfolio of factory-built commercial structures. The company's client roster includes Dutch Bros, Jimmy John's, Black Rock Coffee, 7 Brew, and Salad & Go across 18-plus states, with an approximately 90-day construction timeline that runs parallel to site preparation work.

About Russo Modular

Russo Modular is a Phoenix-based manufacturer of factory-built steel commercial buildings, specializing in scalable modular programs for quick-service restaurant brands and multi-unit operators. The company's Russo Siteworx division provides complete site construction management from permitting through installation. Learn more at russomodular.com.

About Town Pump, Inc.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Butte, Montana, Town Pump, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company operating more than 200 gas station, convenience store, casino, hotel, and car wash properties throughout Montana and Idaho. Learn more at townpump.com.

Media Contact

Josh Sorge, Russo Modular, 1 (833) 757-8776, [email protected], https://russomodular.com

SOURCE Russo Modular