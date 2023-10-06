Russo Modular Delivers Quick Service Restaurants Faster, Greener, Smarter

Seeing how modular has allowed Dutch Bros to schedule a total construction duration of less than 60 days from demo of the existing building to re-opening of the store is spectacular. Tweet this

"Russo Modular builds Dutch Bros at our controlled manufacturing environment in Phoenix, Arizona, and then transports the building kits complete with finishes across state lines." He explains, "Seeing how modular has allowed Dutch Bros to schedule a total construction duration of less than 60 days from demo of the existing building to re-opening of the store is spectacular."

Russo goes on to say how important this is, not only to Dutch Bros, but to the community of Klamath that within 3 days the site transforms from an empty lot with a concrete foundation to a building that is 98% complete.

Getting to this point requires rigorous planning and coordination with different teams, but Russo talks about their modular construction process as a huge win for corporations and franchises. Clients benefit exponentially from modular designs with repeatability. The systematic creation of multiple units essentially converts to cost reduction right from the start. He also mentions how their new patented frame design is giving them the edge in QSR modular usable space.

"It's all about the ability to control—control of quality, control of time, control of costs, control of coordination," says Russo.

As an added source of pride, the company manufactures environmentally-friendly structures. They use sustainable steel products and environmentally conscious components for longer lasting builds with less waste.

About Russo Modular

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Russo Modular is a leading expert in building commercial modular steel buildings for the quick service restaurant industry. They believe in driving manufacturing to greater heights, and are committed to being at the forefront of the commercial modular movement for QSRs. They have over 20 years experience in custom manufacturing & fabrication, and are currently licensed and permitted to manufacture in 10 states. Russo Modular is radically improving the quality of builds and speed to market for their clients, and excited to be a part of an innovative industry with world-class brands.

To learn more about Russo Modular, visit: www.rjrussollc.com

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit: www.dutchbros.com

