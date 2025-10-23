Russo Modular Partners with Black Rock Coffee & Russo Siteworx to Deliver 20-30 Locations in 2026

"We're not the biggest builder out there, but we're the best at what we do, we execute, we deliver," Russo explained. Post this

From Buildings to Complete Solutions

What started as a straightforward modular manufacturing relationship evolved into something bigger. As Black Rock Coffee Bar expanded across seven states toward their goal of 1,000 locations, they faced the same challenge every growing brand hits: coordinating multiple contractors, managing timelines across different jurisdictions, and keeping projects on budget while maintaining quality.

The message was clear: they needed end-to-end solutions, not just buildings.

That client need led to the launch of Russo Siteworx, our new commercial construction management division. Now we manage complete projects from pre-construction planning through final delivery—site development, ground-up construction, tenant improvements, and full project coordination.

"We're not the biggest builder out there, but we're the best at what we do, we execute, we deliver," Russo explained. "Our factory-controlled approach cuts typical 18-20 week construction timelines down to 8-10 weeks. For a coffee chain where most sales happen before noon, opening locations months earlier means real revenue impact."

Why It Works

Our approach is straightforward: manufacture buildings in our 20,000 sq. ft. Phoenix facility while site preparation happens simultaneously. No weather delays. Consistent quality using precision 3D modeling (SolidWorks, AutoCAD, Advanced Steel). Single point of accountability from design through ribbon cutting. In essence, a method that is both controlled and scalable.

For Black Rock Coffee Bar, that predictability matters. The company operates 168 locations with strong unit performance and ambitious growth plans. They needed a construction partner who could scale with them without the complexity of managing multiple contractors across multiple states.

The modular construction market is growing at 7.9% annually for good reason. Industry research shows 81% of construction executives now prioritize speed to market, while 68% cite cost efficiency. With labor shortages affecting more than half of traditional construction projects, our factory-based model solves real problems.

What's Next

Our 2026 program with Black Rock delivers both Lobby Cafe and Drive-Thru Only models across their expansion markets. Russo Siteworx will manage end-to-end execution, giving Black Rock one partner handling everything.

This partnership validates what we've been building for over a decade with brands like Dutch Bros, Starbucks, Checkers & Rally's, Jimmy John's, Valvoline, and Salad and Go. When clients need speed, quality, and reliability at scale, the integrated approach wins.

About Russo Modular

Russo Modular manufactures factory-built modular buildings for the QSR industry from our 20,000 sq. ft. Phoenix facility. As Arizona's first UL-listed, factory-built steel manufacturer (2020 Arizona Business Innovation Award), we deliver precision structures for national brands. Our new Russo Siteworx division provides complete commercial construction management. To learn more about Russo Modular, visit www.russomodular.com, follow Russo Modular on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Josh Sorge, Russo Modular, 1 (833) 757-8776, [email protected], www.russomodular.com

