Russo Modular Partners with Whataburger in New Modular Expansion

"Brands of all sizes interested in adding drive-thrus to their portfolio love the speed, simplicity, and expertise our program is giving them." - Rustin Russo, Owner. Post this

"Brands of all sizes interested in adding drive-thrus to their portfolio love the speed, simplicity, and expertise our program is giving them." - Rustin Russo, Owner.

Russo Modular said they are thrilled to partner with the exceptional team at Whataburger. Whataburger will have full access to Russo Modular's advanced QSR modular program, which includes thoroughly tested systems, streamlined designs, improved processes, and efficient operations. The hamburger chain celebrates seven decades in business, with the latest milestone hitting its 1,000th restaurant this year.

"We are looking forward to helping fuel the next stages of growth and unlocking the power of modular expansion for this outstanding brand." - Josh Sorge, Account/Sales Manager

About Russo Modular

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Russo Modular is a leading expert in building commercial modular steel buildings for the quick-service restaurant industry. They believe in driving manufacturing to greater heights and are committed to being at the forefront of the commercial modular movement for QSRs. They have over 20 years of experience in custom manufacturing and fabrication, and they are currently licensed and permitted to manufacture in 10 states. Russo Modular is radically improving the quality of builds and speed to market for their clients, and they are excited to be a part of an innovative industry with world-class brands.

To learn more about Russo Modular, visit www.russomodular.com, follow Russo Modular on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contact

Josh Sorge, Russo Modular, 1 623-440-3185, [email protected], http://www.russomodular.com

Rustin Russo, Russo Modular, 1 833-757-8776, [email protected], http://www.russomodular.com

SOURCE Russo Modular