Russo Modular Partners with Whataburger in New Modular Expansion

Russo Modular, a leading authority in manufacturing QSRs, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Whataburger restaurants.
PHOENIX, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russo Modular has been contracted to build a 3,000-square-foot modular prototype for Whataburger's modular program. This is Whataburger's first modular in Arizona and will be located in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. Russo's advanced QSR modular program, along with 20 years of experience in custom manufacturing and fabrication, has established Russo Modular as a leader in the modular building field.
The company owner, Rusty Russo, stated that this progressive approach allows all clients to receive the advantages of their modular manufacturing program. The ability to use the same modular design in multiple jurisdictions at higher production values allows QSR multi-unit developers to expedite their growth. He emphasizes that the strength of modular is control.
"Brands of all sizes interested in adding drive-thrus to their portfolio love the speed, simplicity, and expertise our program is giving them." - Rustin Russo, Owner.
Russo Modular said they are thrilled to partner with the exceptional team at Whataburger. Whataburger will have full access to Russo Modular's advanced QSR modular program, which includes thoroughly tested systems, streamlined designs, improved processes, and efficient operations. The hamburger chain celebrates seven decades in business, with the latest milestone hitting its 1,000th restaurant this year.
"We are looking forward to helping fuel the next stages of growth and unlocking the power of modular expansion for this outstanding brand." - Josh Sorge, Account/Sales Manager
About Russo Modular
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Russo Modular is a leading expert in building commercial modular steel buildings for the quick-service restaurant industry. They believe in driving manufacturing to greater heights and are committed to being at the forefront of the commercial modular movement for QSRs. They have over 20 years of experience in custom manufacturing and fabrication, and they are currently licensed and permitted to manufacture in 10 states. Russo Modular is radically improving the quality of builds and speed to market for their clients, and they are excited to be a part of an innovative industry with world-class brands.
Media Contact
Josh Sorge, Russo Modular, 1 623-440-3185, [email protected], http://www.russomodular.com
Rustin Russo, Russo Modular, 1 833-757-8776, [email protected], http://www.russomodular.com
SOURCE Russo Modular
