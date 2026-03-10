Russo's New York Pizzeria Launches Elevated Lunch Menu in Houston Featuring the City's Largest Pizza by the Slice

Russo's New York Pizzeria introduces a new lunch menu in Houston with chef-driven Italian dishes, largest slice pizza a 14-inch New York pizza slice, and a $12.95 pizza-by-the-slice combo with soup or salad.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has launched a new elevated lunch menu at its Galleria-area location, offering guests a refined midday dining experience that blends authentic New York pizzeria tradition with the craftsmanship of an Italian kitchen.

The new lunch menu is served daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and features chef-inspired pasta dishes, fresh salads, artisanal flatbread sandwiches, signature starters, desserts, wines, cocktails, and Russo's iconic New York-style pizza by the slice.