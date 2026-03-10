Russo's New York Pizzeria Launches Elevated Lunch Menu in Houston Featuring the City's Largest Pizza by the Slice

Russo's New York Pizzeria introduces a new lunch menu in Houston with chef-driven Italian dishes, largest slice pizza a 14-inch New York pizza slice, and a $12.95 pizza-by-the-slice combo with soup or salad.
HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has launched a new elevated lunch menu at its Galleria-area location, offering guests a refined midday dining experience that blends authentic New York pizzeria tradition with the craftsmanship of an Italian kitchen.
The new lunch menu is served daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and features chef-inspired pasta dishes, fresh salads, artisanal flatbread sandwiches, signature starters, desserts, wines, cocktails, and Russo's iconic New York-style pizza by the slice.
One of the highlights of the new menu is that Russo's serves the largest pizza by the slice in Houston — a 14-inch thin-crust New York slice, crafted with all-natural premium flour and slow-fermented dough.
The menu also features the Pizza by the Slice Combo, served with your choice of a cup of soup or salad for $12.95, offering a quick and satisfying lunch option.
"Lunch should feel special, not ordinary," said Chef Anthony Russo, founder of Russo's New York Pizzeria. "We wanted to create something that delivers speed and value while maintaining the quality and authenticity Russo's is known for."
Menu highlights include:
- Houston's largest pizza by the slice — a 14-inch New York slice
- Pizza by the Slice Combo with soup or salad for $12.95
- Flatbread sandwiches including Turkey Club, Chicken Parmesan, Italian Beef, Chopped Italian, and Classic Meatball
- Fresh salads including Chicken Kale Caesar, Sicilian Salad, Lemon Kale Salad with Shrimp, and Mediterranean Farmers Market Salad
- Chef specialty pastas including Rigatoni Amatriciana, Campanelle Florio, Truffle Veggie Campanelle, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna Classico, and Salmon Alla Tosca
- Starters including Burrata Dip, Trio Bruschetta, Hot Honey Cup & Char Pepperoni Flatbread, and Parmesan Cauliflower Fritti
- Homemade desserts, cocktails, beer, and $5 house wines by the glass
Located in Houston's Galleria district, Russo's continues to combine the spirit of a classic New York pizzeria with the warmth and flavors of an Italian kitchen.
