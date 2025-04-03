Rustici Software Releases Content Portal in Content Controller

Content Portal helps streamline the work of sharing content catalogs across multiple LMSs. Our customers have the power to create customizable web portals for each of their accounts. This enables their clients to come to them when they're ready for new content. Post this

Content Controller is an award-winning eLearning content distribution tool that solves multiple common training and development concerns: Having a single source of truth for managing, versioning, and distributing training content to LMSs or other platforms, and maintaining visibility into, and control over, how the content is used. The addition of Content Portal makes it even easier to distribute training in a more customizable and user-friendly way, enabling Content Controller customers to put the choice of content, eLearning standards, and when to download into their customers' hands.

Rustici Software continues to address the increasing demand for online training software by creating scalable, modern solutions that align with learning standards and technologies. The addition of Content Portal to Content Controller is a significant step toward achieving an integrated learning ecosystem and reducing routine administrative tasks for professionals handling Learning and Development.

About Rustici Software

Based in Franklin, TN, Rustici Software helps companies in the eLearning space work well together. As the world's leading standards experts, it provides the tools and knowledge to help companies create, distribute, manage and play eLearning content. Since 2002, Rustici has assisted hundreds of eLearning software vendors, organizations, and government agencies conform to specifications like SCORM, xAPI, cmi5, LTI, and AICC. Rustici Software is part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG). Learn more at rusticisoftware.com.

