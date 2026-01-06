Rusty Vanneman, CFA, CMT, Joins FNBO as Chief Investment Officer

A Nebraska Native, Vanneman Brings Decades of Investment and Senior Leadership Experience; Esteemed CIO Kurt Spieler Retiring Following A Distinguished Career at FNBO
OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) is pleased to announce Rusty Vanneman, CFA, CMT, as new Chief Investment Officer (CIO). A Nebraska native, Vanneman joins FNBO with 35 years of investment experience and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. A transition period will take place in the coming months as esteemed CIO Kurt Spieler approaches his long-planned retirement in spring 2026.
"We are profoundly grateful to Kurt Spieler, who has served FNBO for a total 20 years and 13 years as CIO. Kurt's leadership, commitment and contributions have played a pivotal role in shaping the organization we are today," said Christopher Ruggiero, Senior Vice President, Wealth and Institutional Services at FNBO. "Building on the strong foundation Kurt has established, Rusty brings the experience, acumen and perspective that will help us continue advancing our investment excellence and deepening client relationships as we realize our vision of becoming the definitive wealth management destination in the region. We are excited to welcome Rusty to FNBO, and to introduce him to our partners and clients."
Vanneman has held senior leadership roles for more than two decades, including Chief Investment Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions and President/CIO of award-winning ETF strategist CLS Investments, both in Omaha. Previously, he served as CIO at Kobren Insight Management (acquired by ETRADE) and as Senior Analyst at Fidelity Investments, both in Boston. Throughout his career, Vanneman has delivered disciplined investment insights across multi-asset portfolios and is known for his client-first leadership style that blends behavioral finance with strategic thinking.
"I am honored to join FNBO, and to have this distinct opportunity to carry out FNBO's purpose of improving the financial well-being of our customers and ensuring the success of all the communities we serve," said Vanneman. "As CIO, I look forward to working alongside my talented and dedicated teammates in advancing FNBO's mission of being the premier wealth management firm in the Midwest."
A High Distinction graduate of Babson College, Vanneman holds several industry credentials including Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), Chartered Market Technician (CMT®), and Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA™). In addition, he has hosted multiple industry podcasts and authored "Higher Calling: A Guide to Helping Investors Achieve Their Goals."
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Vanneman is a husband, father, hiker and paddleboarder, and has served in various nonprofit roles. He is passionately involved in community and mentoring efforts, including active work with the Teammates Mentoring Program.
Vanneman will co-author FNBO's 2026 wealth and financial outlook, to be released in the coming weeks, and will be available for subsequent media interviews.
About FNBO
FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have nearly $35 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, providing personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC.
Only deposit products are FDIC insured.
Investment Products are:
NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF THE BANK • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK • MAY LOSE VALUE
