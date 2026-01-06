Rusty Vanneman, CFA, CMT, Joins FNBO as Chief Investment Officer

"As CIO, I look forward to working alongside my talented and dedicated teammates in advancing FNBO's mission of being the premier wealth management firm in the Midwest." Post this

Vanneman has held senior leadership roles for more than two decades, including Chief Investment Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions and President/CIO of award-winning ETF strategist CLS Investments, both in Omaha. Previously, he served as CIO at Kobren Insight Management (acquired by ETRADE) and as Senior Analyst at Fidelity Investments, both in Boston. Throughout his career, Vanneman has delivered disciplined investment insights across multi-asset portfolios and is known for his client-first leadership style that blends behavioral finance with strategic thinking.

"I am honored to join FNBO, and to have this distinct opportunity to carry out FNBO's purpose of improving the financial well-being of our customers and ensuring the success of all the communities we serve," said Vanneman. "As CIO, I look forward to working alongside my talented and dedicated teammates in advancing FNBO's mission of being the premier wealth management firm in the Midwest."

A High Distinction graduate of Babson College, Vanneman holds several industry credentials including Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), Chartered Market Technician (CMT®), and Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA™). In addition, he has hosted multiple industry podcasts and authored "Higher Calling: A Guide to Helping Investors Achieve Their Goals."

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Vanneman is a husband, father, hiker and paddleboarder, and has served in various nonprofit roles. He is passionately involved in community and mentoring efforts, including active work with the Teammates Mentoring Program.

Vanneman will co-author FNBO's 2026 wealth and financial outlook, to be released in the coming weeks, and will be available for subsequent media interviews.

