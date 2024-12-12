Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design Opens March 22 at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

"We are thrilled to mark this Centennial with Ruth Carter, a history making artist, and share this moment with the state of Indiana," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Post this

"We are thrilled to mark this Centennial with Ruth Carter, a history making artist, and share this moment with the state of Indiana," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "Carter's celebrated exhibition of storytelling through costume design takes us on a transformative journey through the narratives of our past, present and future inspiring young minds, igniting creativity, and shaping imaginations in ways that can profoundly influence their life trajectory. We look forward to welcoming everyone."

Visitors will embark on a journey through Carter's amazing 40-year journey, as an artist and storyteller through costume design, from her humble beginnings in Springfield, Massachusetts, to achieving history for earning the prestigious Academy Award twice on the legendary Dolby Stage in Hollywood, California. Highlights in the exhibit include rare hand-drawn images of legendary film characters, her childhood sewing machine and the extensive design process that goes into creating costumes that connect incredible actors with unforgettable characters.

Carter was drawn to Indianapolis after learning about the city's burgeoning arts and culture scene particularly the BUTTER Fine Art Fair, a multi-day art fair organized by GANGGANG to feature work by Black visual artists from Indiana and across the country. The museum is proud to collaborate with GANGGANG and the Madam Walker Legacy Center to acknowledge the significant creativity of Black artists and introduce young audiences to Afrofuturism through this exhibit. The exhibit will add to the city's robust lineup of arts and culture opportunities that celebrate Black artists in Indianapolis in 2025. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum ignites joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about the museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org and follow us on social media @childrensmuseum.

About Ruth Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter is a trailblazing, two-time Academy Award-winning American film costume designer, renowned for her ability to bring vibrant, culturally rich costumes to life. Her groundbreaking work on "Black Panther" made history as the first Black person to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, securing Marvel Studios' first Oscar. She continued to make history with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," becoming the first Black woman to win multiple Academy Awards in any category and the first costume designer to win for both a feature film and its sequel. Carter's award-winning costumes are a tribute to the people of Africa, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary elements with modern technology. Her visionary Afrofuturistic designs honor ancient cultures, empower the strength and beauty of the female form, and set an unparalleled standard for representation on screen.

With a career spanning over three decades and more than 70 credits in film, television, and theater, Carter has collaborated with legendary directors such as Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Coogler. Through her meticulous approach to costume design, Carter enriches narratives, especially those centered on African American experiences, cementing her as a preeminent voice in period genres and Afro aesthetics. Teaming up again with Ryan Coogler, her costume design work will be featured next in the film "Sinners." Carter's contributions to costume design are a cultural treasure honored in this exhibition and in her book "The Art of Ruth E. Carter."

About GANGGANG

GANGGANG is a creative advocacy agency based in Indianapolis working to center culture, equity, and beauty in cities through major initiatives like BUTTER Fine Art Fair and I Made Rock 'N' Roll. For more information on the founding organization, visit http://www.ganggangculture.com or follow on social media @ganggangculture.

About Madam Walker Legacy Center

The Madam Walker Legacy Center (MWLC) and its historic venue The Walker Theatre has been a central hub for the African American community in Indianapolis, known for its rich cultural and social significance. The organization continues to uplift its namesake—Madam C.J. Walker's legacy through cultural education, social justice, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

Media Contact

Meagan Hook, The Children's Museum, 317-334-3218, [email protected], childrensmuseum.org

SOURCE The Children's Museum