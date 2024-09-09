RV Owners Association Announces New Name As Part Of A Rebranding Plan

Officials at Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) have announced a rebranding effort that will include doing business under the name Family RV Association, to better describe this recreational vehicle owners community, which welcomes and supports folks with all types of RVs.
CINCINNATI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better reflect its mission of welcoming and supporting owners of all types of RVs, Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) soon will begin doing business as Family RV Association. This decision came from the FMCA Governing Board during its annual meeting on August 14, 2024. The association is in the process of developing a new logo to accompany the revised name, as well as a timeline for the rollout of the new brand.
The new name retains the word "Family," something that has been at the heart of the association since its founding in 1963 and has been part of the "Your RVing Family" tagline the organization has used for several years. For association members, "Family" goes beyond the conventional sense of the word and extends to the entire community of RV owners. Many members develop close bonds with their fellow members — another type of "family" — turning strangers into lifelong friends and travel companions. The new name also incorporates "RV," to clarify the organization's focus as an RV travel and lifestyle community.
"We are excited to begin a new adventure as Family RV Association," FMCA national president Gary Milner said. "For 60-plus years, FMCA — now Family RV Association — has been helping RVers to form incredible connections with fellow RV travelers. We want to make sure all RV owners are aware of the wonderful opportunities and benefits membership brings. Adopting a name that better describes our community makes perfect sense."
For more information about this organization for RV owners, visit FamilyRVAssociation.com.
ABOUT FAMILY RV ASSOCIATION
Family RV Association is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 120,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its bimonthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FamilyRVAssociation.com.
Media Contact
Pamela Kay, Family RV Association, 513-474-3622, [email protected], www.familyrvassociation.com
SOURCE Family RV Association
Share this article