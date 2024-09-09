RV Owners Association Announces New Name As Part Of A Rebranding Plan

"We are excited to begin a new adventure as Family RV Association," FMCA national president Gary Milner said. "For 60-plus years, FMCA — now Family RV Association — has been helping RVers to form incredible connections with fellow RV travelers." Post this

"We are excited to begin a new adventure as Family RV Association," FMCA national president Gary Milner said. "For 60-plus years, FMCA — now Family RV Association — has been helping RVers to form incredible connections with fellow RV travelers. We want to make sure all RV owners are aware of the wonderful opportunities and benefits membership brings. Adopting a name that better describes our community makes perfect sense."

For more information about this organization for RV owners, visit FamilyRVAssociation.com.

ABOUT FAMILY RV ASSOCIATION

Family RV Association is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 120,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its bimonthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FamilyRVAssociation.com.

