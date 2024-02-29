RV Owners Association Hosts Celebration In Tucson And Invites Everyone To Attend

"Whether you've been an active RV traveler for years or are still dreaming of hitting the road, this event is for you," FMCA CEO Chris Smith said. "RV owners are some of the nicest people to be found, and FMCA events offer a great way to spend time with those who share your passion for RV life." Post this

One key activity during the four-plus days of the event will be an extraordinary RV Expo, with some of the latest RVs on display, along with a huge assemblage of related products and services. In addition, attendees can soak up knowledge; approximately 100 seminar sessions with topics ranging from chassis maintenance and RV solar systems to full-time RVing and microwave-convection cooking will be presented. Daytime and evening entertainment and social activities will fill the schedule as well.

As noted, members of the public are encouraged to join the festivities. Various options are available. Folks who already own an RV are invited to come stay on site in their home on wheels to take full advantage of all the activities. The gate registration price for that is $270 and also grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. (An additional fee is charged for electric.)

Individuals considering the purchase of an RV may wish to come just for the RV Expo and tour the recreation vehicles and other exhibits. Single-day admission for the RV Expo costs $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. RV Expo exhibit hours are Wednesday, March 20, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, March 21 and 22, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, March 23, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The day pass for Wednesday, March 20, also will be good for Thursday, March 21.

For a deeper immersion, FMCA suggests that individuals sign up for a Daily Passport that covers not only the RV Expo but all seminars and entertainment (everything but on-site RV parking). A Daily Passport costs $50 per day per person.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 21, 22, and 23, a seminar geared expressly for people exploring the idea of RV ownership will take place with a panel of RV owners sharing their knowledge. "Is There An RV Adventure In Your Future?" will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on those dates in the Hall of Champions (Seminar 11). The seminar is included as part of the regular admission fee.

Free public parking will be available by entering the Pima County Fairgrounds via Gate C off Brekke Road.

For more information or to register, visit https://fmca.com/fmca-tucson-2024-learn-more.

Note to media: For images and additional information, visit https://www.fmca.com/fmca-media-room.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 125,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com.

Media Contact

Pamela Kay, FMCA, 513-474-3622, [email protected], www.fmca.com

SOURCE FMCA