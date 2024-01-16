RV SnapPad® Continues to Expand Products Internationally

RV SnapPad® continues their business expansion with new distribution in Germany and the Middle East.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origen RV Accessories LTD, producers of RV SnapPad® - The World's Only Permanent Jack Pad, is pleased to announce their international expansion, with Germany and Qatar wholesalers beginning to carry the product in Q4 2023.

Devon Wilson, CEO of RV SnapPad®, said, "Our US vendors and sales staff have done an incredible job building sales in 2023, even while the industry faces significant headwinds. International interest has been increasing and expansion into these new markets will help bolster ongoing growth."