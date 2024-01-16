RV SnapPad® Continues to Expand Products Internationally

RV SnapPad® continues their business expansion with new distribution in Germany and the Middle East.
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origen RV Accessories LTD, producers of RV SnapPad® - The World's Only Permanent Jack Pad, is pleased to announce their international expansion, with Germany and Qatar wholesalers beginning to carry the product in Q4 2023.
Devon Wilson, CEO of RV SnapPad®, said, "Our US vendors and sales staff have done an incredible job building sales in 2023, even while the industry faces significant headwinds. International interest has been increasing and expansion into these new markets will help bolster ongoing growth."
Since 2015, RV SnapPad® has been primarily sold and shipped within the US, but last year, it expanded to Canada for direct-to-consumer and dealer distribution and is now looking at every significant RV market globally, with an eye on Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and potentially Australia.
Taylor Luhtala, Distribution Sales Manager at RV SnapPad®, said, "We're excited to start bringing SnapPads to global customers. We've seen the excitement and passion across North America for our product and recently have experienced similar interest from international customers."
With these developments and upcoming plans to launch two additional products in 2024, RV SnapPad® is keen to focus on significantly expanding its business of USA-made products globally.
