RV SnapPad® Expands SnapJack® Collection with Two New Products

SnapPad releases two new products into North America for Truck Campers and Tongue Jacks.
CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origen RV Accessories Ltd., parent company to RV SnapPad®, the World's Only Permanent Jack Pad, is pleased to announce the launch of two new SnapJack® products: SnapJack® TJ and SnapJack® TC, now available at RVSnapPad.com.
SnapJack® TJ is a purpose-built tongue jack foot engineered for boat, travel, and utility trailers. Combining RV SnapPad®'s patented recycled rubber technology with an articulating design, custom powder-coated metal foot, and locking pin, TJ delivers a premium, permanent solution in a market flooded with low-cost, foreign-made alternatives.
SnapJack® TC applies the same engineering philosophy to the truck camper segment, offering a permanent, articulating stabilizer foot designed for truck campers. Both products are manufactured domestically using U.S. recycled rubber, high-quality components, and skilled North American labour.
"Like all of our products, we spent a significant amount of time and effort iterating to get a uniquely functional product. Weight dispersion, grip, vibration dampening, drainage, and 10 degrees of articulation were meticulously incorporated into both the TC & TJ products. We're excited to be able to provide a unique solution for tongue jacks and provide a quality product for the underserved truck camper market."
Devon Wilson, CEO, RV SnapPad®
The development of TJ and TC reflects RV SnapPad®'s ongoing commitment to solving real problems for RV and trailer owners, investing in innovation and domestic production rather than competing on price alone.
"Bringing the SnapJack product line to the Truck Camper and Tongue Jack segments was an exciting opportunity, and a great way for us to offer our unique products to two common, yet under-supported, markets. Both SnapJack TC and TJ feature integrated drainage and up to 10° of omnidirectional articulation from the grippy recycled rubber SnapPad. This unique (and patent-pending) feature brings a new level of safety, support, and stability to everything from Truck Campers and RVs, to utility and cargo trailers, boat trailers, and more. With quick and easy installation and all required hardware included, we're very excited to finally announce these new premium products."
Mark Selanders, R&D Lead, RV SnapPad®
SnapJack® TJ & TC are available now at RVSnapPad.com, with dealer and distributor availability to follow.
Media Contact
Devon Wilson, RV SnapPad®, 1 18669239538, [email protected], rvsnappad.com
SOURCE RV SnapPad®
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