RV SnapPad® Expands SnapJack® Collection with Two New Products

"Like all of our products, we spent a significant amount of time and effort iterating to get a uniquely functional product..." Post this

SnapJack® TC applies the same engineering philosophy to the truck camper segment, offering a permanent, articulating stabilizer foot designed for truck campers. Both products are manufactured domestically using U.S. recycled rubber, high-quality components, and skilled North American labour.

"Like all of our products, we spent a significant amount of time and effort iterating to get a uniquely functional product. Weight dispersion, grip, vibration dampening, drainage, and 10 degrees of articulation were meticulously incorporated into both the TC & TJ products. We're excited to be able to provide a unique solution for tongue jacks and provide a quality product for the underserved truck camper market."

Devon Wilson, CEO, RV SnapPad®

The development of TJ and TC reflects RV SnapPad®'s ongoing commitment to solving real problems for RV and trailer owners, investing in innovation and domestic production rather than competing on price alone.

"Bringing the SnapJack product line to the Truck Camper and Tongue Jack segments was an exciting opportunity, and a great way for us to offer our unique products to two common, yet under-supported, markets. Both SnapJack TC and TJ feature integrated drainage and up to 10° of omnidirectional articulation from the grippy recycled rubber SnapPad. This unique (and patent-pending) feature brings a new level of safety, support, and stability to everything from Truck Campers and RVs, to utility and cargo trailers, boat trailers, and more. With quick and easy installation and all required hardware included, we're very excited to finally announce these new premium products."

Mark Selanders, R&D Lead, RV SnapPad®

SnapJack® TJ & TC are available now at RVSnapPad.com, with dealer and distributor availability to follow.

Media Contact

Devon Wilson, RV SnapPad®, 1 18669239538, [email protected], rvsnappad.com

SOURCE RV SnapPad®