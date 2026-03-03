RV SnapPad® Releases Latest Permanent Jack Pad Collection

Customers have been asking us for a version like this for years. Seeing the early response confirms we were right to stay patient and get it right. In a short period of time, it's already become one of the fastest-selling new products we've introduced. Post this

Mark Selanders, Head of R&D at SnapPad, shared the following about the development process:

"The unique shape of the BAL foot created a fun design challenge for our team, and ultimately led us in a direction that departed somewhat from our usual design language. This allowed us to create an entirely new SnapPad concept, that brings our established fit, finish and function to an exciting new aesthetic. We are also very excited that the new Octo 9 SnapPad successfully passed 3rd party vibratory/shake testing to exceed the US Military standards for vehicle and trailer transportation."

When asked about the launch, Devon Wilson, CEO of RV SnapPad®, said:

"Customers have been asking us for a version like this for years. Seeing the early response confirms we were right to stay patient and get it right. In a short period of time, it's already become one of the fastest-selling new products we've introduced."

For now, the Octo 9 collection is available exclusively at rvsnappad.com, with plans to roll it out to retail and wholesale partners in the near future.

To learn more, visit rvsnappad.com.

Media Contact

Devon Wilson, RV SnapPad, 1 8669239538, [email protected], rvsnappad.com

SOURCE RV SnapPad