RV SnapPad® Releases Latest Permanent Jack Pad Collection

RV SnapPad releases new permanent jack pads, compatible with BAL® leveling systems.
CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origen RV Accessories Ltd., the parent company of RV SnapPad®, is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, the Octo 9, built specifically for BAL® leveling systems.
The Octo 9 is SnapPad's latest product offering and adds a number of BAL® specific bundled SKUs to the growing product lineup. This release continues to build upon ten years of growth, unique product development, and most importantly, a reputation for listening closely to RV owners. What started as a simple idea to create permanent jack pads has grown into a broad lineup designed to work with most major levelling systems on the road today.
Mark Selanders, Head of R&D at SnapPad, shared the following about the development process:
"The unique shape of the BAL foot created a fun design challenge for our team, and ultimately led us in a direction that departed somewhat from our usual design language. This allowed us to create an entirely new SnapPad concept, that brings our established fit, finish and function to an exciting new aesthetic. We are also very excited that the new Octo 9 SnapPad successfully passed 3rd party vibratory/shake testing to exceed the US Military standards for vehicle and trailer transportation."
When asked about the launch, Devon Wilson, CEO of RV SnapPad®, said:
"Customers have been asking us for a version like this for years. Seeing the early response confirms we were right to stay patient and get it right. In a short period of time, it's already become one of the fastest-selling new products we've introduced."
For now, the Octo 9 collection is available exclusively at rvsnappad.com, with plans to roll it out to retail and wholesale partners in the near future.
To learn more, visit rvsnappad.com.
