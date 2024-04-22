RVD Communications Announces Acquisition by Band of Insiders

"I'm grateful to have found such a values-aligned strategic partner to fuel our growth," says Rachel Van Dolsen Post this

"I founded Band of Insiders eleven years ago with the clear vision of becoming the number one independent communications agency in the region. Over the years, we have amassed multiple success cases with a diverse client portfolio and an incredible group of professional storytellers. The acquisition of RVD Communications is now part of our journey," says Vivian Baron, CEO & Founder of Band of Insiders. "We initiated our expansion a year ago, opening operations in Panama, Colombia, and Argentina. We identified a great opportunity to provide our services in the United States through an incredibly talented team with years of experience, and now, with RVD's acquisition, we are capable of offering solutions to our clients throughout the continent."

RVD will officially become Band Of Insiders U.S. and will function as the American arm of the company, while growing its existing capabilities, building robust corporate and crisis communications services, as well as campaigns geared towards the U.S. Hispanic market.

In tandem with this evolution, Band of Insiders U.S. will continue to build its portfolio of American consumer brands and serve its existing roster of purpose-led clients like Partners Coffee, Brooklyn Kura, W&P, Wild One, Foria, Courant, KOHO Chocolates, and more. Existing New York senior leaders will strategically oversee the agency's transition, including Rachel Van Dolsen (Managing Director), Emma Rowland (SVP - PR) and Paige Connelly (SVP – Marketing).

"I'm grateful to have found such a values-aligned strategic partner to fuel our growth," says Rachel Van Dolsen (RVD's founder and principal; now Managing Director of Band of Insiders U.S.). "Band of Insiders shares our focus on innovative storytelling, collaborative teamwork and impeccable results. We have big plans!"

About Band of Insiders:

Band of Insiders is the number one independent amplification agency in Mexico, with a presence in Panama, Colombia, Argentina, and the USA. The agency consists of more than 90 storytelling enthusiasts and focuses on results and innovation as key differentiators.

Founded in 2012 by Vivian Barón, Band of Insiders has had the support of Beamonte Investments since 2018, a family office headquartered in NYC, which helped form Insiders Holding integrated by the flagship agency Band of Insiders, the financial Lucky Hand Capital, and recently the influencer management agency Nice One Talent (NOT). In 2023, Band of Insiders acquired RVD Communications (Band of Insiders Americas) to expand the service to the Hispanic and multicultural market in the United States.

For more information, visit: https://bandofinsiders.com or subscribe to our press room at https://band-of-insiders.prezly.com/.

