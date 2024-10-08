RWD to the Rescue: Solving R&D Challenges for Pharma Companies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is designed for healthcare professionals, researchers and industry stakeholders who are keen to leverage RWD for innovative and impactful clinical solutions. Post this

The expert speakers will explore the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced disease modeling techniques to identify and support underdiagnosed patient populations. The attendees will walk away with a better understanding of the critical role of RWD in developing comprehensive evidence plans, including safety assessments and long-term follow-up.

This webinar is designed for healthcare professionals, researchers and industry stakeholders who are keen to leverage RWD for innovative and impactful clinical solutions.

Register for this webinar today to learn how RWD can enhance the design and execution of clinical trials.

Join Gaelan Ritter, Head of Innovation and Digital Health Analytics, Bristol Myers Squibb; and Akiko Shimamura, Senior Vice President, Trial Design and Optimization, TriNetX, for the live webinar on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit RWD to the Rescue: Solving R&D Challenges for Pharma Companies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks