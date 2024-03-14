Rx relief® Named to RXinsider's Prestigious Pharmacy500 List

As we celebrate earning a place among the Pharmacy500, we're committed to using this honor as fuel to continue providing exceptional service to our valued partners. Post this

"We are honored to be named to RXinsider's prestigious Pharmacy500 list," stated Rx relief Senior Vice President Marty Hancock. "This distinguished recognition is a testament to our team's unyielding dedication and commitment to connecting dedicated professionals with pharmaceutical organizations that value their skills and expertise and living our shared company Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"Rx relief provides timely access to the qualified pharmacists and technicians organizations need to operate efficiently and profitably. It's incredibly rewarding to see our partners flourish and to know that we play a part in their success," continued Hancock. "As we celebrate earning a place among the Pharmacy500, we're committed to using this honor as fuel to continue providing exceptional service to our valued partners."

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

