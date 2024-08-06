Rx relief® Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' List of Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S.

Rx relief continues to stand out by providing innovative technological solutions and exceptional leadership that propel pharmacy professionals forward during these transformative times. Post this

"Being recognized on this elite list for the seventh consecutive year underscores our commitment and resilience in adapting to the ever-changing needs of the healthcare sector," stated Marty Hancock, Senior Vice President of Rx relief. "Rx relief continues to stand out by providing innovative technological solutions and exceptional leadership that propel pharmacy professionals forward during these transformative times."

"Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' places the needs and aspirations of pharmacy organizations and healthcare professionals at the forefront of our operations, making us A Trusted Partner® to clients and candidates in 2024 and beyond."

This latest recognition is just one of several accolades Rx relief has received this year. In 2024, the agency earned one of ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® 10-Year Diamond Awards, distinguishing itself as the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win Best of Staffing Awards for client and talent satisfaction for five consecutive years. The leading pharmacy recruiting and placement firm also earned ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing® Employee Award for the fourth year in a row for providing an exceptional experience for internal employees.

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

