RxGo.com Offers Free Money Saving Coupons on Commonly Prescribed Diabetes Medications in Time for National Diabetes Month

November marks National Diabetes Month, where communities nationwide emphasize preventing diabetes-related health issues, including taking medications on time.

The cost of these prescriptions should never get in the way of an American's ability to take charge of their health, and RxGo.com makes it easier by providing money-saving coupons on all the most popular diabetes medications, including the ones highlighted below.

Freestyle Libre 3

Freestyle Libre 3 is actually not a medication but a small discrete glucose monitor for people with diabetes. It continuously delivers real-time glucose readings to the smartphone app. There is no finger sticking and it can be worn for up to 14 days. Freestyle Libre 3 coupons from RxGo.com can help diabetes patients save 10 to 75% at the pharmacy.

Metformin

Metformin is prescribed for type 2 diabetes, addressing elevated blood sugar levels resulting from insulin inefficiency. Whether taken alone, with an oral antidiabetic, or with insulin, it helps lower high blood sugar and restore proper energy utilization from food. RxGo.com encourages people with a prescription for this drug to access a Metformin coupon today and immediately begin saving money.

Lantus

This synthetic insulin, Lantus mimics the body's hormones to lower blood glucose levels. As a long-acting insulin, it provides 24-hour steady effectiveness, improving blood sugar control in adults and children with diabetes mellitus. It is prescribed for adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and for children aged at least 6 years with type 1 diabetes. RxGo.com helps people afford their prescriptions with a free printable or digital Lantus coupon.

Humalog

Humalog, a fast-acting insulin, starts working 15 minutes post-injection, peaks in about 1 hour, and keeps for 2 to 4 hours. It is used to enhance blood sugar control in adults and children with diabetes mellitus, including the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. A Humalog coupon from RxGo.com can help anyone with diabetes save money at the pharmacy.

Note: The information above is intended to supplement, not substitute for, the expertise and judgment of your physician, pharmacist or other healthcare professional. It should not be construed to indicate that use of the drug is safe, appropriate, or effective for you. Consult your healthcare professional before using this drug.

