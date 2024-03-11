RXinsider Announces the Launch of the 2024 Pharmacy500

RXinsider unveils the 2024 Pharmacy500, recognizing 500 supply chain businesses and associations for their significant impact on U.S. dispensing pharmacies. Founder & CEO, Gregory Cianfarani emphasizes the role of these entities in driving operational excellence and supporting patient care.

WEST WARWICK, R.I., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXinsider, a leading marketing communications and technology company dedicated to the pharmacy supply chain, is proud to announce the launch of the 2024 Pharmacy500.

The Pharmacy500 is awarded to 500 supply chain businesses and associations that have made a significant impact on dispensing pharmacies in the U.S. over the previous year. These select 500 represent companies that are shaping the pharmacy landscape, driving operational excellence, and supporting exemplary patient care.

"With such a historical focus on the clinical aspects of pharmacy, it's exciting to recognize a segment of the supply chain that impacts pharmacies from an operational standpoint, enabling pharmacies to operate efficiently and profitably while providing exceptional and innovative pharmaceutical care," said Founder & CEO, Gregory Cianfarani, RPh.

In unveiling the Pharmacy500, RXinsider reinforces its commitment to recognizing and celebrating the pivotal contributions of businesses and associations across the pharmacy supply chain.

For the full list, selection criteria, and details, please visit www.rxinsider.com/Pharmacy500.

