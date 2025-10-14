RXinsider Launches Professional Development Package, Designed to Onboard and Upskill Pharmacy Professionals

The Professional Development Package provides timely market insights and educational resources through four components: Weekly Market Intelligence Reports to educate professionals on key trends within the supply chain related to specific pharmacy topics; the Weekly Dose eNewsletter, designed to keep the pharmacy market current on the Pharmacy500 and the critical issues they impact through market news updates and report insights; the Pharmacy500 Academy, an online training platform that features pharmacy-specific learning activities curated for onboarding and upskilling staff; and the Pharmacy500 Career Center, a job board created to connect exceptional talent with leading employers across the pharmacy supply chain.