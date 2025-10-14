RXinsider Launches Professional Development Package, Designed to Onboard and Upskill Pharmacy Professionals

RXinsider launches the Professional Development Package, an educational package specifically curated to onboard and continuously upskill existing pharmacy professionals.
WEST WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXinsider, a leading marketing communications and market intelligence company dedicated to the pharmacy supply chain, launches the Professional Development Package, an educational package specifically curated to onboard and continuously upskill existing pharmacy supply chain professionals, pharmacy leadership, and other stakeholders with comprehensive and current market training, trend research, and market data by RXinsider.
The Professional Development Package provides timely market insights and educational resources through four components: Weekly Market Intelligence Reports to educate professionals on key trends within the supply chain related to specific pharmacy topics; the Weekly Dose eNewsletter, designed to keep the pharmacy market current on the Pharmacy500 and the critical issues they impact through market news updates and report insights; the Pharmacy500 Academy, an online training platform that features pharmacy-specific learning activities curated for onboarding and upskilling staff; and the Pharmacy500 Career Center, a job board created to connect exceptional talent with leading employers across the pharmacy supply chain.
For more information regarding RXinsider market intelligence, please visit: rxinsider.com/pharmacy_market_intelligence
About RXinsider:
Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, RXinsider is a pharmacist-founded marketing/communications (MARCOM) and market intelligence (INTEL) company focused on pharmacy operations and the companies supporting dispensing pharmacies. Through our publications, digital platforms, market research, and training resources, RXinsider educates pharmacy management and industry professionals on the products, services, and trends that impact pharmacy operations across the supply chain.
Media Contact
Alexa, RXinsider, 1 401-398-2717, [email protected], www.rxinsider.com
SOURCE RXinsider
