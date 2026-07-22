RXinsider Launches the Cianfarani Pharmacy Education Scholarship

"The future of pharmacy depends on the people who are committed to learning and leading." Post this

The scholarship is open to licensed pharmacists in any practice setting, certified pharmacy technicians, and students enrolled in accredited pharmacy programs. Eligible nominees must be currently practicing or enrolled, reside in the United States, provide valid contact information, and be nominated for consideration.

"The future of pharmacy depends on the people who are committed to learning and leading," said Greg Cianfarani, RPh, Founder and CEO of RXinsider. "This scholarship is an opportunity to recognize those individuals and provide meaningful support as they continue their education in the profession of pharmacy."

Scholarship funds may be used to support college of pharmacy tuition expenses, ACPE-accredited continuing education expenses, or attendance at a national pharmacy conference.

Nominations are now open. Complete eligibility requirements, program details, and the online nomination form are available at Rxinsider.com/scholarships.

Media Contact

Samantha Roy, RXinsider, 1 4013982717, [email protected], RXinsider.com

SOURCE RXinsider