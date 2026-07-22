RXinsider Launches the Cianfarani Pharmacy Education Scholarship

Supporting the next generation of pharmacy professionals through recognition, education, and opportunity
WEST WARWICK, R.I., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXinsider is proud to announce the launch of the Cianfarani Pharmacy Education Scholarship, a new initiative created to recognize and support pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy students who demonstrate leadership excellence or could benefit from financial advancement.
Funded by a generous grant from the Cianfarani Giving Fund and administered by RXinsider, the scholarship program will provide three $1,000 scholarships each quarter to eligible members of the pharmacy community.
The scholarship is open to licensed pharmacists in any practice setting, certified pharmacy technicians, and students enrolled in accredited pharmacy programs. Eligible nominees must be currently practicing or enrolled, reside in the United States, provide valid contact information, and be nominated for consideration.
"The future of pharmacy depends on the people who are committed to learning and leading," said Greg Cianfarani, RPh, Founder and CEO of RXinsider. "This scholarship is an opportunity to recognize those individuals and provide meaningful support as they continue their education in the profession of pharmacy."
Scholarship funds may be used to support college of pharmacy tuition expenses, ACPE-accredited continuing education expenses, or attendance at a national pharmacy conference.
Nominations are now open. Complete eligibility requirements, program details, and the online nomination form are available at Rxinsider.com/scholarships.
Media Contact
Samantha Roy, RXinsider, 1 4013982717, [email protected], RXinsider.com
SOURCE RXinsider
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