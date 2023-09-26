Ryan Cei To Join Radcliff Wire as General Manager and VP of Operations

Ryan is motivated. He has experience and a great track record of success. I'm confident that he's the right person for the job. Tweet this

"Gary has done an excellent job for us," Radcliff Wire President Charlie Radcliff said. "He's had a tremendous impact on our growth and success over the years, and we're really going to miss him."

Ryan Cei joins Radcliff Wire after spending over a decade with Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. of Wallingford, CT, where he most recently served as General Manager of the company's Shaped Wire division. He holds bachelor's degrees in economics and finance from the University of Delaware and a master's degree in metallurgical engineering from Clemson University. He also holds a certificate in Advanced Manufacturing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a certificate in lean manufacturing and Six Sigma quality from Central Connecticut State University.

Radcliff said he crossed paths with Ryan Cei a few years ago and vividly remembers the encounter. "I remember thinking at the time, 'this guy is a go-getter. He's going places", Radcliff said. "We're very excited to have him joining our team now."

In his role as GM, Cei will oversee Radcliff Wire's daily operations, commercial strategy and strategic planning.

"This is a pivotal role," Radcliff said, "and Gary is leaving big shoes to fill. But Ryan is motivated. He has experience and a great track record of success. I'm confident that he's the right person to succeed him."

About Radcliff Wire

Radcliff Wire, Inc. produces flat, square, and special shaped wire in over 60 different metals and alloys. Based in Bristol, Connecticut, the heart of the spring industry in the Eastern U.S., Radcliff Wire started in business over six decades ago supplying spring manufacturers with flat and shaped wire that manufacturers had difficulty finding elsewhere.

Word soon spread of Radcliff Wire's quality and reliability. Today, the company is globally recognized as a major wire supplier to multiple industries, including aerospace, electronics, medical, automotive, consumer products, and more.Media Contact

Charlie Radcliff, Radcliff Wire, 1 860-583-1305, [email protected], https://radcliffwire.com/

Beth Devine, Web Savvy Marketers, 1 860-502-8033, [email protected], https://websavvymarketers.com/

SOURCE Radcliff Wire