Ryan Gordy Foundation Gears Up to Host Its 2024 Celebrity Golf Classic to Raise Cancer Awareness in Partnership with BMW

With BMW as the title sponsor, this star-studded day of golf and philanthropy brings together celebrities, athletes, community leaders, and golf influencers to raise critical funds to support the Ryan Gordy Foundation's mission of supporting young adults with cancer. Post this

As the title sponsor, the Southern California BMW Centers will play an integral role in creating a memorable experience for participants while supporting the initiative to change lives. BMW's commitment to innovation and excellence as a brand aligns perfectly with the goals of the Ryan Gordy Foundation.

"The twenty-three Southern California BMW Centers are proud and privileged to continue our long-standing support of the Ryan Gordy Foundation and are excited to be the title sponsor of the BMW + Ryan Gordy Foundation Golf Classic," said Joe Rector, BMW Western Region Marketing Manager. "We are in awe of their important and uplifting programs for young adults touched by cancer and glad to support all they do."

Guests will enjoy a VIP golf experience, kicking off tee time with a national anthem performance by Grammy-award winning singer/producer Dixson, live brand activations in the BMW Hospitality Suite, lessons available for novice golfers with Will Lowery (pro golfer and swing coach to the stars), tastings of the iconic SoCal favorite Thrifty Ice Cream, exhilarating PAR 3 and "Beat the Pro" challenges, plus a hole-in-one contest for the chance to win an all-new 2025 BMW X3. Post-tournament festivities include a hosted cocktail hour and tournament awards dinner accompanied by a live auction hosted by Grandstand Sports featuring premium items such as a pair of Steph Curry autographed sneakers and a private in-home Nobu chef experience.

In addition to the event co-hosts NBA hall of famer Spencer Haywood and pro golf champion Troy Mullins, the golf classic's confirmed golfers include Cast of Peacock's Bel-Air including Jimmy Akingbola, Adrian Holmes, and Olly Sholotan, Jemele Hill (former ESPN anchor/ journalist), Matt Barnes (former NBA player, podcaster), Rashad McCants (former NBA player), podcaster), Trevor Jackson (Grownish), Zab Judah (6X Pro Boxing Champion), Nicole Murphy, and many more confirming.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.ryangordyfoundation.org/golf.

ABOUT THE RYAN GORDY FOUNDATION

The Ryan Gordy Foundation was founded by Anita Thompson, Ryan Gordy's mom and the Board of founding members. The Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help young adults and their families while they are going through the biggest fight of their lives.

We do this through our Guardian Angel Program which provides financial, housing and transportation assistance to young adults battling cancer. We also host Wellness Retreats. These retreats take their inspiration from the healthy lifestyle that was such an important foundational pillar of Ryan Gordy's life. At these retreats patients and their family members spend time in a beautiful, calming, and healing environment, learning techniques and strategies to improve overall holistic health as they become woven into a safe and supportive community.

We are mommies and daddies on a mission with a deep commitment to young adults who are impacted by cancer. We are looking forward to building a healthy generation that heals the world.

Media Contact

Jameela Jackson, Bonafide Media Co., 1 310-270-3786, [email protected]

SOURCE Ryan Gordy Foundation