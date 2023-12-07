Ryan LaSalle Joins Nisos®, The Managed Intelligence Company™ as Chief Executive Officer

"Nisos has a reputation for excellence in meaningful and actionable intelligence that helps companies tackle their hardest challenges and most uncertain moments with confidence." Post this

He explains his decision to join the Managed Intelligence Company, "Nisos has a reputation for excellence in meaningful and actionable intelligence that helps companies tackle their hardest challenges and most uncertain moments with confidence." LaSalle continues, "As the nature of digital threats has evolved dramatically, this work is so important to protecting our way of life, and I'm very excited to be joining this team to help with that mission."

"Under LaSalle's leadership, Nisos will continue to invest in its intelligence capabilities to help clients manage complex risk environments," states Jason Booma, Partner at Columbia Capital [and investor at Nisos.]. "The Nisos mission is critical and the company is uniquely positioned to help organizations address a broad array of existential threats posed by increasingly sophisticated actors." He continues, "Through their Managed Intelligence capabilities and proprietary platform, Nisos helps trust and safety, fraud, and national security teams protect their organizations from adversaries that create financial loss, detract from trust, and threaten safety".

LaSalle's vision is to help organizations seamlessly anticipate the evolving digital threats impacting their business, inform critical enterprise decisions with open source intelligence, and help resolve the issues that expose them to risk through unparalleled digital investigations with Nisos as their trusted partner.

Nisos is the Managed Intelligence Company. Its services enable security, intelligence, and trust & safety teams to leverage a world-class intelligence capability tailored to their needs. It fuses robust data collection with a deep understanding of the adversarial mindset delivering smarter defense and more effective response against advanced cyberattacks, disinformation and abuse of digital platforms. For more information, visit https://www.nisos.com.

