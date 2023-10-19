Ryder Announces New Hardware Wallet Replacing Seed Phrases & $1.2M Raise from Oak Grove Ventures, Trust Machines' Muneeb Ali, SBX Capital & Others

Ryder One Hardware Wallet introduces the industry's first TapSafe recovery system for Web3 custody, removing the need for the complicated seed phrase process.
SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryder announces the launch of the Ryder One hardware wallet, introducing a new standard for Web3 self-custody that eliminates the complicated seed phrase process with novel TapSafe recovery. The launch of the wallet comes on the heels of Ryder's close of a successful $1.2M raise from industry heavyweights Oak Grove Ventures, Co-founder of Trust Machines Muneeb Ali, and SBX Capital, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, among others.
"Self-custody is a right, it shouldn't be a choice as it is the foundation of Web3, and Ryder makes it accessible for everyone," says Louise Ivan, co-founder and CEO of Ryder. "We're here to ensure that the intricate becomes intuitive and that users never have to compromise on security."
Muneeb Ali, CEO Trust Machines, shared, "The team behind Ryder has truly raised the bar for hardware wallets, with one of the most elegantly simple, yet innovative wallets in the space. User experience doesn't have to suffer in exchange for best-in-class security. Ryder is proving you can do both."
The hardware wallet market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,222.8 Million by 2028, driven by the increasing concerns about online asset security. Despite promises of self-custody and better security, the adoption of hardware wallets has been hindered by the complexity of their installation processes and operations. Ryder is addressing these escalating concerns around online asset security with Ryder One.
Ryder One prioritizes a simplified user experience with TapSafe Recovery, which enables users to onboard in less than 60 seconds with a hardware wallet instead of the usual 10-30 minute setup expected for most Web3 wallets. This is achieved by abstracting the seed phrase into a secure combination of hardwares and a mobile application, with the option to involve the social circle, all facilitated by Ryder's weighted implementation of the Shamir Secret Sharing Algorithm.
Ryder's launch partners include:
- Alchemy Pay: serving as its strategic on-ramp and off-ramp partner
- Polygon Labs: its collaboration will open up a world of possibilities for digital collectibles in real-world applications
- Solana Foundation: Ryder will merge the new era of self-custody with the dynamic capabilities of Solana Pay
- BNB Chain: Ryder will integrate BNB Chain's Layer 2 opBNB to provide a more simple self-custody option to its 1.2million DAU
- Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Trust Machines
Ryder One hardware wallet will be available exclusively on Kickstarter and demo-ed to a global audience for the first time during Solana Breakpoint November 1 - 9:30 - 9:50AM, CET+2 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
About Ryder
Ryder introduces the Industry's first TapSafe recovery system, replacing the complicated seed-phrase process with a simple combination of hardware, mobile application and social circle. It brings a new era of self-custody and empowers startups to embed digital assets into everyday life. Backed by industry giants like Oak Grove Ventures, Muneeb Ali of Trust Machines, DeSpread, and more.
After 2 years of extensive development, Ryder is gearing for its Q42023 debut; its stellar team boasts alumni from Opensea, Stacks, Twitter/X, DGI, NASA, Aston Martin, and more, with a track record of over 10+ successful crowdfunding campaigns.
