Ryder Announces New Hardware Wallet Replacing Seed Phrases & $1.2M Raise from Oak Grove Ventures, Trust Machines' Muneeb Ali, SBX Capital & Others

Muneeb Ali, CEO Trust Machines, shared, "The team behind Ryder has truly raised the bar for hardware wallets, with one of the most elegantly simple, yet innovative wallets in the space. User experience doesn't have to suffer in exchange for best-in-class security. Ryder is proving you can do both."

The hardware wallet market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,222.8 Million by 2028, driven by the increasing concerns about online asset security. Despite promises of self-custody and better security, the adoption of hardware wallets has been hindered by the complexity of their installation processes and operations. Ryder is addressing these escalating concerns around online asset security with Ryder One.

Ryder One prioritizes a simplified user experience with TapSafe Recovery, which enables users to onboard in less than 60 seconds with a hardware wallet instead of the usual 10-30 minute setup expected for most Web3 wallets. This is achieved by abstracting the seed phrase into a secure combination of hardwares and a mobile application, with the option to involve the social circle, all facilitated by Ryder's weighted implementation of the Shamir Secret Sharing Algorithm.

Ryder's launch partners include:

Alchemy Pay: serving as its strategic on-ramp and off-ramp partner

Polygon Labs: its collaboration will open up a world of possibilities for digital collectibles in real-world applications

Solana Foundation: Ryder will merge the new era of self-custody with the dynamic capabilities of Solana Pay

Muneeb Ali , co-founder of Trust Machines

Ryder One hardware wallet will be available exclusively on Kickstarter and demo-ed to a global audience for the first time during Solana Breakpoint November 1 - 9:30 - 9:50AM, CET+2 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About Ryder

Ryder introduces the Industry's first TapSafe recovery system, replacing the complicated seed-phrase process with a simple combination of hardware, mobile application and social circle. It brings a new era of self-custody and empowers startups to embed digital assets into everyday life. Backed by industry giants like Oak Grove Ventures, Muneeb Ali of Trust Machines, DeSpread, and more.

After 2 years of extensive development, Ryder is gearing for its Q42023 debut; its stellar team boasts alumni from Opensea, Stacks, Twitter/X, DGI, NASA, Aston Martin, and more, with a track record of over 10+ successful crowdfunding campaigns.

