Ryken Asset Management Unveils New, Cost-Effective GPS Plans in Response to Client Demand

Expanding beyond prepaid solutions, Ryken's latest GPS service offerings provide businesses with innovative asset management and theft prevention tools at an accessible monthly rate.

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In direct response to client feedback and a growing need for cost-effective asset management solutions, Ryken Asset Management, a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, is thrilled to unveil its innovative, low-cost monthly GPS service plans. These plans, an expansion beyond the company's existing prepaid options, are specifically designed to empower businesses with advanced tools for asset protection and theft prevention, making it easier and more affordable than ever to safeguard valuable assets.

Ryken is revolutionizing asset management and protection across North America with its state-of-the-art GPS tracking technology, now offered through a competitive, no-commitment monthly plan. This strategic pricing model opens up sophisticated asset protection to a wider range of businesses and challenges the traditional asset management industry norms by delivering exceptional value at an accessible cost.

David M. Meyer, President of Ryken GPS, emphasized that the initiative is customer-driven and in great demand for those whose assets are extremely susceptible to theft and vandalism yet have few or no cost-effective alternatives to protect them.

"After hearing our clients' concerns about increasing theft and its impact on their businesses," Meyer stated, "we saw a clear need for an easily accessible, effective GPS asset protection solution. We're pleased to introduce these new service plans, specifically designed for clients looking for robust asset management without the initial capital investment in equipment. This approach underscores our commitment to enhancing business security, profitability, and fostering stronger trust with our clients."

Ryken Asset Management comes as a timely solution amid rising rates of construction equipment theft, which often result in losses exceeding $30,000 per incident, coupled with downtime, vandalism repairs, and increased insurance premiums.

By leveraging advanced GPS protection and asset management technology, Ryken facilitates the recovery of stolen items, significantly contributes to theft prevention, and minimizes downtime, addressing the hidden costs that significantly impact businesses.

With millions of sensors deployed throughout North America and a rich history in connected sensor technology, Ryken Asset Management stands at the forefront of asset management technology. The company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions positions Ryken Asset Management as a game-changer in asset protection, offering businesses peace of mind and unparalleled security against the all-to-real financial losses from equipment theft.

For more information about Ryken, visit: https://www.rykengps.com/

About Ryken GPS

Ryken Asset Management stands at the forefront of asset management technology, delivering innovative IoT solutions to track and protect valuable powered and unpowered asset across industries. With a rich history in connected sensor technology and millions of sensors deployed globally, Ryken Asset Management offers a robust platform that combines powerful hardware with intuitive software, catering to the unique needs of its clients without the burden of contracts or monthly fees.

Media Contact

Corinna Tutor, Ryken GPS, 1 949-422-7103, [email protected], https://rykengps.com/

SOURCE Ryken GPS