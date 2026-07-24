RyMed Technologies Announces New Study Highlighting Superiority of Antibacterial-Impregnated Needleless Connectors against Multidrug-Resistant "SUPERBUGS"

"The InVision-Plus CS® serves as an essential passive gatekeeper—combining a uniform polyisoprene septal membrane with active, continuous chlorhexidine and silver chemistry to overcome human-factor constraints and manual variation." Post this

Key findings from the quantitative evaluation include:

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus faecium (VRE): The InVision-Plus CS® achieved a 3.64 log reduction compared to a 2.07 log reduction for the untreated silicone control, representing a 36.78-fold higher kill efficiency and a 3,578% performance improvement at the moment of access.

Staphylococcus epidermidis: The treated device yielded a 4.15 log reduction, compared to 3.65 for the control, indicating a 3.14-fold higher reduction efficiency (a 215% increase in CFU kill rate).

Candida auris: The treated device cleared the urgent fungal pathogen below the target testing threshold, securing a >4.64 log reduction versus 4.41 for the control, a greater than 67% improved CFU kill relative to the untreated device.

Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) and Hospital-Onset Bacteremia (HOB) present severe patient safety hazards and financial strain on healthcare institutions, carrying mortality rates up to 25%. While manual mechanical disinfection ("scrub the hub" protocols) remains fundamental, real-world clinical compliance and surface morphology limit its definitive efficacy, as microscopic surface pitting in standard silicone septums can shelter pathogens from manual wipes.

Colin Ohler, President of RyMed Technologies, had this to say: "Relying solely on manual disinfection of silicone interfaces can leave dangerous, multidrug-resistant pathogens viable in the fluid pathway. The InVision-Plus CS® serves as an essential passive gatekeeper—combining a uniform polyisoprene septal membrane with active, continuous chlorhexidine and silver chemistry to overcome human-factor constraints and manual variation."

The white paper concludes that integrating the InVision-Plus CS® into institutional vascular access bundles offers a proactive, evidence-based strategy to mitigate HOB risks, reduce catheter colonization, and drive down healthcare-associated CRBSI incidence across high-acuity environments. Attendees of the AVA 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting in Grapevine, TX can view the accepted poster and discuss the methodology and clinical implications with the RyMed Technologies clinical education team from October 2–4, 2026.

ABOUT RYMED TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

RyMed Technologies, LLC specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative vascular access products. The company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and safety by engineering state-of-the-art technologies that prevent catheter colonization and minimize healthcare-associated complications.

Media Contact

Todd Adamson, RyMed Technologies, 1 615-790-8093, [email protected], rymedtech.com

Chris Cavanaugh, RyMed Technologies, LLC, 1 321-230-7860, [email protected], rymedtech.com

SOURCE RyMed Technologies