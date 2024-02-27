S and Y Industries Transforms Their Manufacturing Operations with Cetec ERP

"In Wichita, Kansas, S and Y Industries uses Cetec ERP to manage all of their sales and daily business practices. They say implementing Cetec ERP has been a "game changer" for their business.
WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S and Y Industries, a leading contract manufacturer for printed circuit board assemblies and electro-mechanical assemblies, has successfully implemented Cetec ERP, transforming their manufacturing operations. The collaboration with Cetec ERP and CalcuQuote has brought significant improvements, streamlining processes and enhancing productivity.
Based in Wichita, Kansas with over 120 employees, S and Y Industries has been navigating the challenges of their industry while maintaining a strong position for over 35 years. The need for efficient and agile solutions led them to explore their options and select Cetec ERP as their ERP software of choice.
With a global parts shortage impacting the purchasing operations, the company faced difficulties in managing confirmations, adjusting purchase orders, and reordering parts efficiently. S and Y Industries recognized the need for an automated solution to address this challenge.
The collaboration between Cetec ERP and CalcuQuote offered a comprehensive solution to the parts shortage issue. By implementing a new purchasing integration, S and Y Industries has reduced the time required to process 4,000 lines of demand from six weeks to just four hours. This change enables their purchasing team to focus on more strategic tasks, such as material management and supplier relationships.
S and Y Industries General Manager, Matt Miers, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Cetec ERP and CalcuQuote, "The instant confirmations and significant reduction in data entry is expected to eliminate over 100,000 lines of data entry annually." He also pointed out the broader benefits of Cetec ERP in terms of improving receiving processes, kitting processes, and providing the ability to go entirely digital. Miers added, "Cetec ERP's APIs enable seamless communication between various systems and streamline operations on the shop floor."
Additionally, S and Y Industries commended Cetec ERP's software-as-a-service model, which aligns perfectly with their requirement for a dynamic and constantly evolving solution. They emphasized Cetec ERP's dedication to introducing new features and offering a forward-thinking approach that aligns with their growth goals.
The team at S and Y Industries envisions that this software will play a pivotal role in their journey toward full digitization, enhancing their scalability and competitiveness.
