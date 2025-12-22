S. Florida Community Invited to Participate in "The Overlap" - a Series of 2026 Events to Strengthen Cross-Cultural Understanding

South Florida is very diverse, and The Overlap creates a space where people can come together, meet people they wouldn't normally meet and have meaningful conversations across differences. Post this

"South Florida is very diverse, and The Overlap creates a space where people can come together, meet people they wouldn't normally meet and have meaningful conversations across differences," said Ali Shrago-Spechler, director of George Gottlieb Institute. "Through programs like Overlap FC, we're excited to see new friendships form, share fun moments, and create understanding that shows the common ground we share."

For South Florida individuals, houses of worship, schools, colleges, businesses, sports teams, and communities looking for uplifting and positive opportunities to build bridges, here's an early look at The Overlap's upcoming 2026 season:

Overlap FC: An interfaith youth soccer clinic bringing together Jewish and Muslim youth to build friendship, respect and teamwork through sport and play.

Reel Change with Zach Sage Fox: A media literacy program with social media influencer and educator Zach Sage Fox, engaging local students in discussions on Holocaust awareness.

Speaking Up in Every Key: A Musical Conversation | Seth Rudetsky with Special Guests: Broadway stars lead a powerful program exploring antisemitism, discrimination and the role of the arts in speaking out.

Culinary Session with Chef Michael Twitty: A program with acclaimed culinary historian and African American Jewish voice Michael Twitty, blending cooking, storytelling and dialogue about identity, heritage and the power of food to connect communities.

LIVE2TELL with Gillian Laub: Sessions with award-winning photographer and filmmaker Gillian Laub, including student workshops on visual storytelling and a LIVE2TELL portrait project with local Holocaust survivors.

Testimony to Teach: A Survivor's Song: An innovative education project guiding students as they transform Holocaust survivor testimony into original musical compositions in collaboration with professional musicians.

Breaking Bread: A culinary series that brings communities together through food, featuring chefs and storytellers who highlight cultural traditions and spark conversation at the table.

Full details of the programming slate will be announced in the coming months, with events scheduled throughout the year. For more information, please visit: https://www.dpjcc.org/overlap.

About The Overlap

The Overlap is a cultural arts and community-building initiative of the David Posnack JCC. Through performances, conversations, interfaith programs, culinary events and Holocaust education, The Overlap brings people from diverse backgrounds together to bridge communities and build empathy across Broward and beyond. The program is generously funded by the Sam Berman Charitable Foundation and presented in collaboration with the David Posnack JCC's George Gottlieb Institute, the Mania and Max Nudel Holocaust Learning Center and the Jewish Federation of Broward County.

About the David Posnack JCC

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is located in the heart of southwest Broward County. Its mission: Enriching lives by connecting people through cultural, educational, social, recreational, and wellness programs in an environment of fun, friendship, and unity. The "J" is open to all and proudly guided by Jewish values. From infant to senior year-round, the "J" is a place that offers endless possibilities for you and your family to grow. It serves all residents of the community, regardless of faith, race, age or ability.

The DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) rated by Candid and Charity Navigator.

