S Hotels Jamaica in Top Ten of Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Jamaican Hotels Ranked #5 and #7 in Caribbean & Central America Hotels Category
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with S Hotel Montego Bay recognized as the #5 Hotel and S Hotel Kingston recognized as the #7 Hotel in the highly competitive Caribbean and Central America category.
Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades from our readers, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
"We are deeply honored to have both S Hotel Montego Bay and S Hotel Kingston recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler," said Christopher Issa, CEO and Chairman of the S Hotel Group. "This dual recognition is a testament that our unique blend of authentic Jamaican culture and world-class hospitality is resonating strongly with travelers."
S Hotels Jamaica is a collection of luxury, boutique properties providing guests a sophisticated and deeply authentic Jamaican experience. S Hotel Montego Bay offers a stylish, modern all-inclusive experience on Doctor's Cave Beach, while S Hotel Kingston delivers an urban retreat that captures the vibrant energy and cultural pulse of Jamaica's capital city.
The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
For more information about S Hotels, visit shotelsjamaica.com.
Media Contact
Natalia Lopez, S Hotels Jamaica, 1 9174356289, [email protected], www.shotelsjamaica.com
SOURCE S Hotels Jamaica
Share this article