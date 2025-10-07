S Hotels Jamaica in Top Ten of Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

"We are deeply honored to have both S Hotel Montego Bay and S Hotel Kingston recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler," said Christopher Issa, CEO and Chairman of the S Hotel Group. Post this

"We are deeply honored to have both S Hotel Montego Bay and S Hotel Kingston recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler," said Christopher Issa, CEO and Chairman of the S Hotel Group. "This dual recognition is a testament that our unique blend of authentic Jamaican culture and world-class hospitality is resonating strongly with travelers."

S Hotels Jamaica is a collection of luxury, boutique properties providing guests a sophisticated and deeply authentic Jamaican experience. S Hotel Montego Bay offers a stylish, modern all-inclusive experience on Doctor's Cave Beach, while S Hotel Kingston delivers an urban retreat that captures the vibrant energy and cultural pulse of Jamaica's capital city.

The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

For more information about S Hotels, visit shotelsjamaica.com.

