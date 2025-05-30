S Hotels Jamaica Welcomes New U.S. Travel Advisory for Jamaica

S Hotels Jamaica celebrates the U.S. State Department's upgrade of Jamaica's travel advisory from Level 3 to Level 2, reinforcing the island's status as a vibrant, safe, and welcoming destination.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S Hotels Jamaica celebrates the recent upgrade to Jamaica's U.S. travel advisory rating by the U.S. Department of State, moving the country from Level 3 to Level 2. This significant change is a testament to the effectiveness of the Jamaican Government's commitment to safety, and reaffirms the island as a trusted, vibrant and secure destination for travelers worldwide.

"While Jamaica has always been considered a safe and welcoming destination for our guests, this update only reinforces what we and our international visitors have known all along – that Jamaica offers a world-class and unforgettable experience," said Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica. "This is a great step forward for our tourism sector, and we commend the government for their tireless efforts."

The U.S. State Department's revised advisory reflects the nation's strengthened safety protocols and the visible success of crime reduction and public safety initiatives implemented by Jamaican authorities.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness welcomed the announcement, stating in a government release: "This revision reflects the hard work of our security forces and Government agencies. We have been deliberate and data-driven in our approach to reducing crime and improving the safety of our people. Jamaica remains one of the most vibrant and welcoming destinations in the world, and we are pleased that our progress is being recognised."

The announcement is especially meaningful to the tourism industry, which continues to thrive as one of the key pillars of Jamaica's economy. With luxury destinations like S Hotel Montego Bay, overlooking the iconic Doctors Cave Beach, and S Hotel Kingston, situated in the heart of the Caribbean's cultural capital, travelers can expect top-tier hospitality, modern amenities, and an authentic taste of Jamaica's rich culture. This advisory change is expected to further boost traveler confidence and drive arrivals to the island.

