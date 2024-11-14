s.360 Life Underwriting SaaS is enhanced through Strategic Partnership with dacadoo

Samplemed Group, an international pioneer in integrated risk analysis and underwriting solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with dacadoo. This collaboration marks a significant enhancement to its health data analytics. It employs s.360 life underwriting SaaS, a spin-off insurtech from the group with its complete underwriting workbench tech-platform, that now will also offer a plug-and-play version of dacadoo's Risk Engine.

ZURICH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over three decades of industry leadership, Samplemed has balanced its medical tradition in underwriting by harnessing the power of transformative technologies including machine learning, AI, and big data. This progressive technological approach equips the Samplemed Group to deliver a comprehensive suite of services and products by streamlining and enriching the global insurance market. S.360 promotes enhancing underwriting efficiency while attracting a broad base of policyholders.

The new offer provided by this partnership will enable the integration of outputs from dacadoo's Risk Engine into the s.360 workbench ecosystem. This collaboration is set to open new avenues for both businesses in the EMEA region.

A new Risk Engine with a PLUS – s.360 life underwriting powered-up with dacadoo

Selecting the questions to be asked according to the user input, dacadoo's Risk Engine stands out as a premier health risk quantification tool. It assists life insurers in estimating health-related risks with minimal reliance on self-reported health and lifestyle information. It also recalculates its route along the way, bringing unique questionnaires to each applicant. This scientific based tool estimates mortality and morbidity probabilities and provides imputed values for missing data. It supports essential functions across product development, underwriting workflow management, portfolio management, performance optimization, risk management, and regulatory compliance. This partnership supports a technological advancement and a step forward in making insurance more accessible and responsive to market needs.

"Our Underwriting Platform can integrate to many strategic partners, I am glad we are starting it with dacadoo, a great Health and Wellness specialist. We are really positive about this partnership." said Silas Kasahaya, CEO of Samplemed Group.

Peter Ohnemus, dacadoo's President and CEO states "We are pleased to announce our partnering with Samplemed Group for our dacadoo Risk Engine. This collaboration represents an important advancement for the insurance market, streamlining the digital underwriting process, and offering efficient, data-driven client risk assessment. Together, we're delivering advanced solutions that bring significant value and growth to our clients and drive the digital transformation forward with in Life & Health with concrete use cases."

About Samplemed

Samplemed has been dedicated to providing innovative solutions for over 35 years, delivering integrated technologies that make Life and Health risk assessment smarter. Through its revolutionary SaaS, the s.360 is transforming automation in life insurance underwriting with a unique approach.

With clients like Austral RE, CAIXA, Icatu, and a presence in international markets, the s.360 has proven itself at global events, winning the SEAL Awards, Insurance Corp Awards and the Life Insurance Summit Award at ITC Vegas 2024. Samplemed continues to shape the future of life underwriting by offering tools that empower insurers to make more informed and effective decisions."

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo's global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

Media Contact

Masako Boskovski, dacadoo, 61 0402125 858, [email protected], https://www.dacadoo.com

