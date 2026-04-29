SAA's 8th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Summit to Empower Patients with Practical Strategies for Living Well with Spondyloarthritis

"Living with spondyloarthritis requires more than medical care alone — it demands education, support, and practical strategies that empower individuals to better manage their health and daily lives," said Cassie Shafer, SAA CEO. Post this

"Living with spondyloarthritis requires more than medical care alone — it demands education, support, and practical strategies that empower individuals to better manage their health and daily lives," said Cassie Shafer, SAA CEO. "The Global Spondyloarthritis Summit offers access to trusted experts who can translate complex medical information into actionable guidance people can use right away."

Spondyloarthritis is a family of related inflammatory diseases that can affect the spine, joints, eyes, skin, and gastrointestinal system. Although it impacts 3.2 million Americans and many more worldwide, diagnosis is often delayed by 7 to 10 years. SAA believes that no one should face this disease alone and provides a comprehensive hub of information and resources for long-term management. The Global Spondyloarthritis Summit is an example of its scientifically backed resources that connect SpA patients with the answers they need to make informed decisions about their health. Participants can hear expert presentations, participate in live Q&As, and engage with others living with the disease. Delivered virtually, the Summit is accessible worldwide on any connected device.

Registration is offered at no charge: https://spondyloarthritissummit2026.vfairs.com/

This year's Summit is made possible through the generous support of industry partners, including education grants from AbbVie and Keenova.

About the Spondylitis Association of America

Since our founding in 1983, the Spondylitis Association of America has been the leading national nonprofit providing educational resources, connections, and the critical emotional support that people living with spondylitis need. SAA is committed to increasing awareness of spondylitis, providing information and support to patients and their families, and funding research to ultimately uncover a cure for the disease.

Media Contact

Jason Blackwell, Spondylitis Association of America, 1 8183039183, [email protected], www.spondylitis.org

SOURCE Spondylitis Association of America