SaaS Alerts Adds Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to its SaaS Security Platform for MSPs

SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie said this level of visibility will help MSPs ensure comprehensive endpoint security, reduce the risk of data breaches, and improve the overall security posture of their SMB clients.

"By combining Microsoft Defender with our existing support for Microsoft 365 we're enabling MSPs to protect their clients across the cloud and their devices and be rewarded with additional revenue at the same time," Lippie said. "This combination significantly enhances our existing security capabilities and sets the stage for additional integrations later this year."

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint holds the largest market share in the endpoint security market, capturing 18.9% in 2022. Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence processes over 78 trillion signals daily, providing extensive visibility into the global threat landscape.

The Microsoft threat security software is the latest addition to SaaS Alerts integrations, which include Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, Okta, and Duo. The SaaS Alerts Respond module was initially launched in 2022 to allow MSPs to automatically remediate SaaS security threats in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. This functionality will extend to Microsoft Defender.

How It Works

SaaS Alerts pulls alerts from Microsoft Defender, enriches the data provided by Microsoft, and then generates alerts within the SaaS Alerts platform to enable these benefits:

PSA Ticketing - SaaS Alerts enables Microsoft Defender to integrate directly with PSAs, sending alerts directly to MSPs over a single ticket.





Centralized Alerting and Reporting - All alerts are centralized and reported over a built-in, multi-tenant view of alert data across all clients. SaaS Alerts will consolidate all alerts into the SaaS Alerts platform, eliminating the need for MSPs to log into each client account to see alerts.





Customized Respond Rules - MSPs can also use the SaaS Alerts Respond module to set up automation rules that include device-level indicators of compromise (IOCs). For example, when an endpoint device is infected with a credential-stealing virus, followed by an MFA failure from an unexpected device, the associated SaaS account can be locked immediately.

SaaS Alerts will include support for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in August as part of the standard SaaS Alerts subscription, which includes a free 14-day trial.

About SaaS Alerts

SaaS Alerts is a cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs) to detect and automate the remediation of SaaS security threats. The platform provides unified, continuous monitoring of core business SaaS applications to protect against data theft and malicious actors, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Okta and Duo.

SaaS Alerts uses machine learning pattern detection to identify breaches, create instant alerts, and lock affected accounts, providing MSPs with valuable time to respond before further damage can occur. It also enables users to terminate dangerous end-user file sharing activities and automate essential security tasks, enhancing efficiency and overall client security. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.

