SaaS Alerts Enables MSPs to Identify and Automatically Remediate Google Workspace Security Incidents

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaaS Alerts, a cybersecurity company delivering an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to detect and stop unauthorized activity in client SaaS applications, today announced an extension of its Respond module, which now also provides automated remediation capabilities for Google Workspace.

The SaaS Alerts Respond module was initially launched in 2022 to allow MSPs to automatically remediate SaaS security threats in Microsoft 365. The introduction of Respond for Google Workspace extends this capability to Google Workspace applications.

Respond for Google Workspace is the first software solution developed exclusively for MSPs to detect and automatically remediate SaaS security threats in Google Workspace applications. The software is the latest offering of the SaaS Alerts platform, which protects the world's most popular SaaS applications and MSP tools.

Last year, SaaS Alerts processed and alerted MSPs to more than 3.5 billion SaaS events and stopped nearly 7,900 security incidents before they became significant compromises.

It takes an average of 204 days to detect a cybersecurity breach, according to a report by IBM. SaaS Alerts' Respond for Google Workspace greatly reduces reaction time, allowing MSPs to catch and stop breaches almost as soon as they happen.

How It Works

Using Respond, MSPs can configure rules that automatically take action when a certain behavior is detected. The rules are built around "if/then" scenarios. For example, if there is a successful login from outside of an approved location, then Respond automatically retires all sessions and disables future logins until the account holder is contacted and the activity is verified.

SaaS Alerts partners can copy their existing Microsoft Respond rules over to Google Workspace for easy deployment. New users can take advantage of a library of pre-built templates to get started.

"More than 3 billion users rely on Google Workspace for its SaaS-based applications and data storage. Unfortunately, despite its innate security features, the platform remains highly vulnerable to attacks," said SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie. "In 2023, SaaS Alerts logged more than 360 million events in Google Workspace, including more than 4 million critical alerts. Respond for Google Workspace enable MSPs to quickly identify and remediate these threats before they can cause serious damage."

"SaaS Alerts has always enhanced my ability to secure my clients by providing the tools to conduct formal IT risk assessments, perform gap analyses both pre- and post-sale, and by aiding in ongoing account and identity provider hardening," said Chad Edstrand, founder of Edstrand Technology Services. "Now with Respond for Google Workspace, I have an automated layer to swiftly respond to security events faster than I ever could before."

Solving for Shadow IT

In addition to detecting and stopping cybersecurity incidents in Google Workspace, the Respond module also allows MSPs to identify when an end user signs up for a new SaaS product and chooses an OAuth login option. Once these app integration connections are made, a user with access rights to one application may be able to change permissions in another. They could also access corporate data, exposing the company to a potential breach.

"Users are very quick to take the easy way to connect to third-party applications," said Cody Brandow, cybersecurity managed services engineer. "Respond for Google finally gives me a solution to identify our Google Workspace shadow IT concerns."

Respond for Google Workspace is immediately available worldwide as part of a SaaS Alerts subscription. MSPs can learn more about how SaaS Alerts keeps Google Workspace safe from cyber threats and other SaaS Alerts solutions through a 14-day free trial.

About SaaS Alerts

SaaS Alerts is a cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs) to detect and automate the remediation of SaaS security threats. The platform provides unified, continuous monitoring of core business SaaS applications to protect against data theft and malicious actors, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Okta and Duo.

SaaS Alerts uses machine learning pattern detection to identify breaches, create instant alerts, and lock affected accounts, providing MSPs with valuable time to respond before further damage can occur. It also enables users to terminate dangerous end-user file sharing activities and automate essential security tasks, enhancing efficiency and overall client security. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.

