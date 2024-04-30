SaaS Alerts Offers MSPs Free Access to Its SaaS Security Platform with New MSP Shield Initiative

"MSPs face enormous challenges to keep their clients safe from cyber threats and unauthorized access. With MSP Shield, we hope to give MSPs the tools to shield their own business from threats so they can focus their efforts on keeping their clients secure." - Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts Post this

SaaS Alerts' partners have always had the option to use SaaS Alerts on their own tenants for free. MSP Shield extends this benefit to all MSPs.

"MSPs face enormous challenges to keep their clients safe from cyber threats and unauthorized access," said Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts. "But MSPs themselves are also key targets for bad actors. With MSP Shield, we hope to give MSPs the tools to shield their own business from threats so they can focus their efforts on keeping their clients secure."

To further solidify its dedication to keeping the MSP community secure, SaaS Alerts has also achieved full certification with the ISO 27001:2022 security standard, an international benchmark for implementing, managing, and maintaining information security within a company.

By reaching this certification, SaaS Alerts demonstrates its ability and commitment to maintain a proactive stance to be risk-aware and proactively identify and address weaknesses within its platform.

"ISO 27001:2022 is the globally-recognized gold standard for operational, systems, and process security for information technology controls," said SaaS Alerts CTO and co-founder Charles Buck. "This level of certification illustrates we are fully committed to security, both for our partners and their clients."

SaaS Alerts uses machine learning to automatically detect, expose, and respond to advanced cybersecurity threats before they cause serious damage. The multi-tenant, unified, real-time security platform enables MSPs to protect and monetize their clients' core SaaS business applications, protecting them against data theft, data that's left at-risk and actions taken by bad actors.

SaaS Alerts supports the world's most popular SaaS applications and MSP tools so that MSPs can improve both their own security posture, as well as that of their clients. Last year, SaaS Alerts processed and alerted on more than 3.5 billion SaaS events and stopped nearly 7,900 security incidents before they became significant compromises with its automated remediation module, Respond.

MSP Shield is immediately and globally available to the MSP community. MSPs can sign up at https://info.saasalerts.com/msp-shield.

SaaS Alerts is a cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs) to detect and automate the remediation of SaaS security threats. The platform provides unified, real-time monitoring of core business SaaS applications to protect against data theft and malicious actors, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Okta and Duo.

SaaS Alerts uses machine learning pattern detection to identify breaches, create instant alerts, and lock affected accounts, providing MSPs with valuable time to respond before further damage can occur. It also enables users to terminate dangerous end-user file sharing activities and automate essential security tasks, enhancing efficiency and overall client security. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.

Bill Robbins, Channel Mastered for SaaS Alerts, 1 5125470921, [email protected], www.saasalerts.com

