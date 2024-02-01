SaaS Product Leader Chirag Mehta Joins Constellation Research as Vice President and Principal Analyst

"Chirag's expertise as a Chief Product Officer and decades of expertise in enterprise software provide a unique buy-side, user-oriented perspective that clients will relate to and value." Post this

Mehta's holistic research approach to cybersecurity is grounded in the reality that as sophisticated AI-led attacks become increasingly prevalent, it creates unique challenges for organizations to empower their workforce to access all their data and applications from anywhere.

"As a technologist and a hands-on practitioner, having spent the majority of my time in Silicon Valley and in front of CxOs, I am excited to work with Constellation's clients to help them with what matters most to them—navigate the ever-changing complex technology landscape and use it as a differentiator, and not just as an enabler, to solve critical problems for their customers," said Mehta.

With CISO and CIO facing challenges to reimagine a cybersecurity landscape in the hybrid computing world, Mehta aims to help these leaders navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape and mitigate risks while empowering business leaders to get work done.

"We are honored and excited to have Chirag join us covering one of our client's top priorities, cybersecurity, an estimated $500 billion market by 2030," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO of Constellation Research. "Chirag's expertise as a Chief Product Officer and decades of expertise in enterprise software provide a unique buy-side, user-oriented perspective that clients will relate to and value. I've enjoyed working with Chirag for over two decades and know our clients will value his strategic outlook and pragmatic approach to problem-solving."

Mehta has held executive and key leadership Product roles with iCIMS, Zipline, Google, SAP, and Oracle. He taught Computer Engineering graduate classes for 10+ years and was one of the earliest to blog on Cloud (in 2007). Mehta continues to engage with the larger Cloud and SaaS community through social media, conferences, and several other platforms.

