SaaShop and Clear Guidance Partners join forces to simplify law firm technology operations

SaaShop and Clear Guidance Partners are working together to help small and medium-sized law firms modernize and optimize their software technology investments. Together the companies are providing the only one-stop shop for all software purchasing, services and support serving the legal market.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaaShop, a software marketplace provider, and Clear Guidance Partners, a managed IT and technology consulting firm, have entered into a strategic partnership to serve small to midsize legal firms in the United States. As new technologies and artificial intelligence rapidly change the legal landscape, the partnership is focused on helping law firms remain competitive by ensuring their technology investments are optimized and up-to-date.

"This partnership creates a compelling offering for law firms that want to grow their practice while improving efficiency and client satisfaction while also minimizing time and money spent on low-value, repetitive activities. We're thrilled about our collaboration with Clear Guidance Partners and excited about helping law firms enhance their operational excellence with the right technology at the right price," said Greg Milliken, President of SaaShop, Inc. "Our respective organizations offer complementary products and services, so our combined expertise will enable us to provide the best technology solutions to the legal market," Milliken added.

"Law firms already have enough to do, chasing down multiple vendors for software licenses and invoices is just more work. SaaShop is another great tool for firms to make running the firm easier and more efficient. We're really excited to help bring this to the industry," said Dustin Bolander, Managing Partner of Clear Guidance Partners.

SaaShop, a market leader in Europe, was founded in 2018 to simplify subscription software vendor management and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) billing for organizations worldwide. The company's US headquarters is based in Austin, TX.

Clear Guidance Partners was founded in Austin, TX, in 2019 with laser-focus on small to midsize law firms. The company focuses on providing services to the legal and financial services industries and offers a broad spectrum of IT, cybersecurity, and telecommunications solutions and consulting services.

The leadership of both organizations includes members with extensive experience in technology software and services and a deep understanding of the complex, operational requirements of law firms.

"We've launched a website specifically for law firms at saashop.net, featuring a legal tech blog and other resources to help legal professionals to keep up with the rapidly changing technology environment and learn about our offerings and expertise,'' Milliken continued.

About SaaShop: SaaShop offers a single marketplace for all law firm software subscriptions, with benefits such as consolidated billing, improved visibility of subscription costs, and customer support to help users manage and use their entire legal technology stack. Read more at https://www.saashop.net.

About Clear Guidance Partners: Clear Guidance Partners is a legal focused consulting firm that offers various services, including cybersecurity, managed IT, law firm operations, software consulting, HR, liability insurance, billing and everything else law firms need for their operations. Read more at https://www.clear-guidance.com.

Media Contact

Greg Milliken, SaaShop, Inc., 1 5125146185, [email protected], https://www.saashop.net

SOURCE SaaShop, Inc.