saaslogic Unveils Groundbreaking Automated Billing and Payments Platform on Product Hunt

A groundbreaking automated billing and payments solution positioned to disrupt the industry. Designed to turbocharge the growth of SaaS and subscription-based businesses, saaslogic invites you to join their highly-anticipated launch of Monetize on Product Hunt on November 15th.
WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taking on industry giants, the modern platform empowers subscription-based businesses to scale and succeed like never before.
saaslogic, an emerging provider of subscription billing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Monetize, its automated billing and payments platform, on Product Hunt. Monetize is designed to help SaaS and other subscription-based business entrepreneurs streamline their revenue capture process with unparalleled flexibility and automation.
"Our clients were frustrated with paying exorbitant fees for outdated platforms and making too many compromises when integrating their billing software with their products," explains Rao Chejarla, CEO and visionary behind saaslogic. "That's why we created a better solution for SaaS and other subscription-based businesses. saaslogic's Monetize offers everything from seamless scalability and automated revenue capture at an incredibly competitive price."
With over 15 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, the SaaS experts at saaslogic knew exactly what was needed. Their mission was simple: create a product that could easily be customized with minimal effort. The goal was to help businesses offer personalized subscription experiences and build long-term customer relationships.
saaslogic's Monetize is a cloud-based platform offering a wide range of included features that empower businesses to monetize their subscriptions effectively. In addition to the "instant" self-service client portal, saaslogic offers the most flexible way to streamline subscription billing and recurring payments. With custom notifications, global payment processing, and essential APIs for automated revenue collection, saaslogic provides a friction-free billing experience tailored for modern digital businesses.
The key features include:
- An instant branded, self-service customer portal
- Human on-boarding support
- Simple, all-inclusive pricing
- Automate leads to revenue
- Flexibility to handle the most complex pricing plans
- Handles hybrid billing and provides a variety of payment options
- Customizable Graphical dashboard to track critical Saas KPIs
- Customer usage reports
- Fully-customizable Automated Notifications
For a limited time, saaslogic offers special pricing for small businesses and startups with annual revenue under $10 million. Even better, saaslogic only charges you when you make money, making it an affordable choice for businesses of all sizes. Join us in launching our automated billing and payments platform on Product Hunt and participate in this exciting journey. Experience firsthand access to our sandbox and discover how simple it is to add and customize products, view reports, and see how saaslogic can supercharge your subscription-based business.
Visit https://saaslogic.io/monetize/ to experience our sandbox and start automating your billing today.
About saaslogic:
saaslogic seeks to turbocharger the growth of SaaS and subscription-based businesses with modern billing solutions. A subsidiary of Expeed Software, saaslogic is headquartered in the US with offices in Worthington, Ohio, and in India. With a focus on flexibility, automation, and transparent pricing, saaslogic helps businesses streamline their revenue capture process and scale their operations effectively with Make, Market, and Monetize tools.
