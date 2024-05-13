SAASTEPS and APPropoz Solutions announce strategic partnership to strengthen revenue management capabilities

"We're building a world where revenue processes are no longer a patchwork of separate applications, which opens the door for inefficiencies and errors," -Ricardo Gonzalez, APPropoz Solutions Co-founder Post this

"We're excited to offer our customers access to SAASRAM™'s end-to-end capabilities. We believe combining the SAASRAM™ and REVvue technologies creates a very strong offering that we wouldn't be able to provide on our own," said APPropoz Solutions CEO Terry Lydon, who brings over two decades of experience in product development, market strategy, and innovation to the partnership.

"Both tools are Salesforce native, easy to implement, and offer customers robust, innovative tools to manage their revenue. It's a natural fit and we are thrilled to provide customers of both companies a clear path to sustainable growth," said Sandy Campbell, Head of Alliances and Partnerships at SAASTEPS.

This partnership solidifies the commitment of both companies towards streamlining revenue processes, a strategy they believe is necessary to maximize efficiency and sales opportunities for sustainable profitability. "We're building a world where revenue processes are no longer a patchwork of separate applications, which opens the door for inefficiencies and errors," said Ricardo Gonzalez, APPropoz Solutions' co-founder. This combined offering brings the revenue space one step closer to a future of streamlined solutions, a paradigm shift that SAASTEPS has pioneered in the SaaS revenue space. Consolidated platforms are a significant departure from the way businesses have historically purchased enterprise software and has thus been met with hesitancy by some. However, the practice is slowly gaining in popularity as more businesses recognize the time and cost savings that comes with tech consolidation.

About SAASTEPS

SAASTEPS is passionately committed to empowering businesses around the world to manage the challenges of the new age of revenue. Their innovative and patent pending SAASRAM™ suite offers customers an affordable and feature-rich solution to manage all of their revenue processes within one solution. This powerful suite combines seven tools into one solution and equips businesses with actionable and centralized insights about their customers, allowing them to maximize their conversions, unlock new opportunities, and identify upsell opportunities for unparalleled growth.

About APPropoz Solutions

APPropoz Solutions empowers companies with innovative tools that offer real-time, comprehensive revenue visibility, accurate forecasting, and dynamic revenue scheduling effortlessly within their Salesforce environment. They are committed to helping customers fine-tuning their revenue strategies, unlocking high-potential client opportunities, and driving sustainable business growth through data-driven insights and collaborative solutions. APPropoz Solutions believes in simplifying revenue operations, empowering sales teams, and enabling efficient management practices to create a more profitable and sustainable future for their clients.

