SAASTEPS Announces Deferred Payment Promotion to Support CRM Paradigm Shift

"I speak to many prospective clients every day, and they are all under the impression that CPQ HAS to be hard, HAS to be expensive. Changing their mind isn't as simple as telling them 'there's a better way'!" said Todd Zitin, Director of Business Development.

To double down on SAASTEPS' mission, we have kicked off a very special promotion for businesses to implement SAASRAM, our revenue management suite, now and begin payments in Q1 of 2024. "We know most businesses are trying to keep their budgets lean for the remainder of the year. This promotion is in support of that and will allow businesses who are ready to start growing their revenue to see our product in action, see it work first-hand before having to make any financial investments," said Rachel Beck, Chief of Design and co-founder.

The SaaS world is changing, and strategic, nimble businesses are leaning into this less complex and way more affordable paradigm. Make the most of your Q4 today by implementing SAASRAM and start managing your marketing, accounting, finance, sales, IT, and CRM all in one app.

For more information on the SAASRAM, click here or schedule a free demo.

