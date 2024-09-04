SAASTEPS Announces Initiative to Achieve 100% VPAT Certification, Empowering Blind Professionals to Self-Implement Revenue Lifecycle Management Technology

The program will enable the blind analysts to fully self-implement the SAASTEPS solution using screen readers, equipping them to sell, implement, and manage technology that has thus far only been accessible to sighted users. Post this

In late August, SAASTEPS officially began the process to receive VPAT certification with BIT, their official accessibility partner and recipients of the prestigious Salesforce Golden Hoodie Award. The initiative includes a thorough audit of the solution, accessibility upgrades, and a comprehensive and groundbreaking training program. During the training, three completely blind individuals will learn how to navigate the administration console for SAASTEPS' 100% declarative pre-packaged Revenue Lifecycle Management suite. The program will enable the blind analysts to fully self-implement the SAASTEPS solution using screen readers, equipping them to sell, implement, and manage technology that has thus far only been accessible to sighted users. This initiative closely aligns with BIT's core values and aims to empower professionals with disabilities and increase digital accessibility in the tech industry. SAASTEPS hopes to drive change within the Salesforce ecosystem and beyond and encourages other native partners to prioritize accessibility for their technologies.

"It's hard to navigate the world with visual impairments, but we're hoping to change that. We want to build accessibility into the very core of everything we do" said Rachel Beck, Co-Founder and CCO at SAASTEPS. "We're hoping to set a new industry standard through our BIT partnership, showcasing that a blind professionals can easily manage and implement sophisticated software solutions."

"Inclusive practices benefit everyone," added Ron Costa, Co-Founder and COO at SAASTEPS. "I encourage every business to get VPAT certification; it not only helps to create a more inclusive environment, but it also expands your market reach and is a crucial step towards AI readiness."

SAASTEPS is dedicated to creating an accessible, inclusive, and equitable future where individuals, regardless of their abilities, can thrive in a technology-driven world.

