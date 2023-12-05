SAASTEPS Announces Philanthropic Strategy Through Steps of Kindness Program

As the business grows, it's more important than ever for us to give back, to leave steps of kindness, wherever we can. -Rachel Beck, SAASTEPS Co-Founder Post this

The program's first partnership with the Blind Institute of Technology (BIT) started out as a business relationship that began several years ago, when co-founder Tim Beck was referred to BIT founder Mike Hess as a subject matter expert (SME) within the Salesforce economy. "I have come to find out that Tim is not only a SME, [but] he is also an inclusion champion. Tim has been helpful to BIT discussing technical concepts and business opportunities," said Hess. BIT was founded by Hess after he spent nearly 20 years within the telecom industry, often being labeled as the "token blind guy". Hess eventually left the corporate world after learning about the alarming 80% unemployment and underemployment rate among the blind and visually impaired (BVI) community. Hess recognized the untapped expertise and capabilities in the BVI, thereby commencing BIT's transformative journey into the only consulting agency in the world comprised of people with disabilities.

SAASTEPS sponsored BIT's annual Dining in the Dark Gala for a second year in a row this past October. The gala raises funds to help significantly reduce the severe un/underemployment rates within the BVI community. The event also offers attendees a unique sensory opportunity – dining without sight. "We wore blindfolds for part of the dinner," said SAASTEPS attendee and Director of Business Development Todd Zitin. "Mike offered humorous encouragement and advice on how to work on our plates without the benefit of light, which we all take for granted." Hess includes this as part of the gala each year in order to foster heart-centered conversations around blindness and disability, which he says are the most taboo of all inclusion-oriented topics. "I walked away from this experience with a renewed sense of respect and empathy for our fellow human beings. By closing our eyes, we opened our minds to gain valuable perspective of our human family," said Zitin.

"We're so grateful for all of the opportunities and resources we have access to," said Rachel Beck. "As the business grows, it's more important than ever for us to give back, to leave steps of kindness, wherever we can." Look out for more initiatives from Steps of Kindness, coming soon.

Follow SAASTEPs on LinkedIn for the latest updates on this program and more.

Media Contact

Dana Jung, SAASTEPS, (650) 759-0508, [email protected], www.saasteps.com

Twitter

SOURCE SAASTEPS