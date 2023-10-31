SAASTEPS Helps Businesses Get Paid Faster with Limited-Time Payment Processing Promotion

"A lot of businesses we talk to are still sending out paper invoices and wasting time chasing their accounts receivable. There's a better way, and we want to show people that adding something small like payment portals can really transform their business in a huge way." - Robin Johnson, CXO Post this

The digital revolution is already under way, and there are plenty of tools to consider. For businesses using Salesforce, an easy way to increase your customer base + grow your revenue is to implement SAASTEPS' eCommerce + payment processing solutions. All SAASTEPS products are native to Salesforce; SAASTEPS is the only end-to-end revenue management app built with Lightning Web Components, which offers customers rich, robust and standard features to maximize revenue and optimize efficiency without touching any code.

In line with SAASTEPS' "community driven" core value, the company is offering any new SAASPAY customers free payment portals + proforma invoices. "One of the biggest challenges we encounter as a small business is to convince customers that our product can do everything we say it can with a ridiculous amount of ease, with much less complexity than they think, and at a fraction of the cost," said co-founder and 14-year industry veteran Ron Costa. "Most of the industry still operates under an outdated way of thinking, creating costly customized products for each individual customer. We want to show people that they can get MORE features, more functionality, more growth with less."

The SaaS disrupter is on a mission to change this aspect of the industry one customer at a time, and this promotion is one of the ways in which they're doubling down on that. "A lot of businesses we talk to are still sending out paper invoices and wasting time chasing their accounts receivable. There's a better way, and we want to show people that adding something small like payment portals can really transform their business in a huge way. Want to get paid faster? Use payment portals!!!" said Robin Johnson, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Businesses who are ready to add ease and convenience to their customer offerings should highly consider implementing online payment processing. For a limited time, new SAASPAY customers can take advantage of free payment portals + proforma invoicing to start transforming their business, accelerate revenue, and get paid faster.

For more information on SAASPAY, click here or schedule a free demo.

