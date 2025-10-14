Where others build demos with 'vaporware-ish agentic AI, claims,' we built a live and publicly available autonomous coworker," said Tim Beck, Founder and CEO of SAASTEPS. Post this

"Where others build demos with 'vaporware-ish agentic AI, claims,' we built a live and publicly available autonomous coworker," said Tim Beck, Founder and CEO of SAASTEPS." "CODEN doesn't need multiple-platforms, middleware, or a human babysitter. It's powered by a unified structure revenue data model, that empowers and execute actionable data confidently with fully documented human business methods, which AI understands to help run the end-to-end revenue lifecycle of your business."

Why This Matters for those considering AI?

Today the world of AI is everywhere, many enterprises are realizing a hidden truth: AI fails without structured data. CODEN solves that problem at the source. It operates inside SAASTEPS' non-provisional patent-pending Autonomous Revenue Lifecycle Management (SAASPAY® + SAASRAM® + CODEN®); where every quote, order, invoice, and renewal lives inside a single data model all within one platform Salesforce.

That means no hallucinations, no integrations, and no data loss just actionable data self-driving revenue system that continuously manages, audits, and repeats itself.

CODEN's Core Capabilities to empower Agentforce

Autonomous Revenue Lifecycle Management: CODEN, leverages SAASTEPS Revenue Lifecycle Management (downloadable managed package), to orchestrate every revenue stage, from Quote to Renewal, with zero internal manual intervention.

Predictive + Prescriptive Intelligence: The actionable data SAASTEPS creates empowers CODEN to act autonomously performing the same orchestrated business methods as humans but without even thinking about it.

Real-Time Error Prevention: SAASTEPS structures unstructured data preventing pricing, quoting, subscriptions, billing, and renewals data errors before they occur, empowering CODEN to not hallucinate.

AI that Works Externally: Through Salesforce, SAASTEPS, and CODEN (empowering Agentforce), can engage new buyers, customers, partners, and resellers directly extending AI beyond the company firewall.

Zero-Integration Design: SAASTEPS and CODEN are built 100% inside Salesforce, helping remove the need for multiple-platforms, data warehouses, or middleware.

"Our CEO, made us wait, and watch as the AI market evolve. Not because he was scared of AI, but he waited for leaders like Salesforce to bring Agentforce to SAASTEPS. We already saw how internally AI was helping employees which is why we wanted to create an AI that works for everyone, said Ronaldo Costa, Co-Founder, CTO, of SAASTEPS." Today the current AI landscape has focused on internal efficiency helping employees write faster, summarize notes, or code more efficiently. At SAASTEPS we flipped the pyramid and asked our selves what if AI could autonomously orchestrate data and manage real-world revenue interactions, we felt that would be the holy grail of Revenue Lifecycle Management."

CODEN represents this future that is available today an AI that works for anyone interacting with your business externally, using structured data inside your Salesforce CRM to act as a trusted digital concierge.

For the hesitant reader, CODEN helps prove that AI can finally be trusted because it runs on a verified infrastructure Salesforce Platform, it embraces a standardized data foundation layer using SAASTEPS Revenue Lifecycle Management downloadable managed package all working 100% Natively inside Salesforce.

For the future-proof reader, CODEN unlocks a future available today of autonomous growth, where AI doesn't just assist humans, it accelerates them.

About SAASTEPS

SAASTEPS® delivers the world's only end-to-end Autonomous Revenue Lifecycle Management platform with SAASPAY®, SAASRAM®, and CODEN® built entirely on Salesforce. Its, SAASPAY combines both B2B2C Commerce with a Merchant Account + Gateway, whereas SAASRAM technology unifies quoting, subscriptions, billing, invoicing, renewals, and revenue recognition into a single data model. By doing so, SAASTEPS reduces integrations, reduces tech debt by 35% annually, and prepares every customer for the AI-driven future with structured, compliant, and AI-actionable data. To learn more about SAASTEPS you can check out our Blogs here.

Media Contact

Tim Beck, SAASTEPS, 650-759-0508, [email protected], www.saasteps.com

