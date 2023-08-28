SAASTEPS U: Transforming Sales Hunters, SI Partners, and Investors into SAAS Revenue Acceleration Experts

"SAASTEPS is such a versatile and powerful product! I'm so excited to help transform SAASTEPS U sellers into SaaS experts" said Elenez. "For a truly motivated seller, this could be the start of a very profitable future." Tweet this

PARTNER ACADEMY: CREATING HIGHER MARGINS FOR RESELLERS

SAASTEPS will also be launching a Partner Academy in the near future, which will be a specialized program designed for SI partners, consultants, and resellers. This program will present a unique opportunity for businesses to maximize their impact and achieve holistic growth.

"If there's one thing we've seen repeatedly, it's the power of our products to transform businesses," said Tim Beck, CEO. "Partner Academy offers our resellers the chance to tap into that power and enjoy higher margins for their ventures by having predictable implementations by eliminating customizations."

For Salesforce SI Partners interested in reselling software and implementing innovative revenue solutions, the program will provide comprehensive training eCommerce, SAASPAY (Payment Processing), and SAASRAM (Revenue Acceleration Management). After completing the program, certified partners will be product experts, giving them access to higher margin opportunities and the benefits of a predictable revenue model related to services and support. SAASTEPS aims to certify all SI Partners so they can resell, implement, and support SAASTEPS customers, helping every Salesforce user transform their CRM into a Revenue CRM.

INVESTOR ACADEMY: MAXIMIZING INVESTOR PROFITABILITY & ROI

For startup investors seeking affordable ways to accelerate revenue growth, SAASTEPS U Investor Academy, also launching soon, will be a powerful tool for profit maximization. This step-by-step playbook will reveal how SAASTEPS, in combination with their partners and Salesforce, dramatically accelerate revenue growth for their customers. This course will guide investors on how to leverage powerful revenue acceleration management strategies to unlock ROI results in just 4-6 years instead of 10. The goal of this program is to help investors make sound decisions, eliminate inefficiencies, and transform their businesses to achieve standardization and accelerated growth for all their startup investments. Businesses can thrive in the competitive SaaS landscape by becoming SAASTEP users, allowing them to rapidly implement solutions either with their Salesforce consultants or at their own pace.

"As business owners and investors, we know the pain points and have discovered a better way to accelerate revenue and increase efficiencies. We're on a mission to share these learnings with as many investors as possible," said Beck. "We're confident businesses can prove to investors that they run revenue flawlessly with these strategies. Investors will also love that these solutions can be self-implemented, saving them $10,000s - $1,000,000s in consulting fees that could be allocated towards other business growth investments."

INVEST IN YOUR FUTURE AND ENROLL TODAY

"We are humbled by the enthusiasm surrounding our suite of products and the opportunity to support even more businesses through SAASTEPS U" said Beck. "Just as with our flagship product, our goal with these educational programs is to provide all the guidance, support, and resources necessary for your success."

Enrollment is now open for Sales Academy, with classes beginning on September 18th. Spaces are limited; don't miss out on this transformative opportunity with SAASTEPS U. Those interested in Investor and/or Partner Academy should follow SAASTEPS on Linkedin for the latest information and announcements.

