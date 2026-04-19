SaaStock Rebrands as Shift AI to Lead the Conversation on Software in the AI Era

The world's leading B2B SaaS conference community marks its tenth year with a strategic rebrand, reflecting a fundamental shift in the global software landscape.

LONDON, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaaStock, the global conference and community for B2B software founders, today announced it has rebranded as Shift AI, effective immediately. The rebrand reflects a decisive shift in the company's focus — from the SaaS era to the emerging AI-native software landscape — and marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the world's most established founder communities.

Over the past decade, SaaStock built a global community of B2B software founders, running flagship events across Europe and North America and helping companies including Intercom, Paddle, and Personio in their early stages. As artificial intelligence fundamentally restructures the economics of software — with $2 trillion in SaaS market cap erased in early 2026 and 70% of incremental software budgets now flowing to AI infrastructure — the organisation determined that its mission, community, and events must evolve accordingly.

Shift AI will serve three communities at the centre of this transition: established SaaS founders navigating the platform shift; builders creating AI-native companies from scratch; and allocators — investors and enterprise buyers — deciding where the next decade of software budgets flows. The organisation's flagship event, Shift Europe, will take place in Barcelona on 13–14 October 2026, with Shift USA planned for Austin, Texas in 2027.

"We built the world's leading community for B2B SaaS founders — and we're proud of that. But the category we helped build is being structurally disrupted. The per-seat model that defined a generation of software companies is under existential pressure, and the founders who will thrive are those who understand what comes next. Shift AI exists to be the room where that conversation happens. We're not stepping away from our community — we're taking them with us into the next era."

— Alex Theuma, Founder & CEO, Shift AI (formerly SaaStock)

The rebrand encompasses all community platforms, social media presence, and digital properties, which will migrate from the SaaStock brand to Shift AI with immediate effect. Existing community members and followers are encouraged to follow Shift AI across platforms to stay connected to the network and receive updates on upcoming events.

About Shift AI

Shift AI (formerly SaaStock) is the conference and community for leaders building software in the AI era. Founded over a decade ago, the organisation has grown into a global network of founders, operators, and investors shaping the future of B2B software. Its flagship events — Shift Europe (Barcelona) and Shift USA (Austin) — bring together the builders navigating the AI platform shift. More information is available at shiftai.events.

Media Contact

[email protected]

shiftai.events

Media Contact

Gemma Hutchinson, Shift AI, 44 7779927172, [email protected], shiftai.events

SOURCE Shift AI