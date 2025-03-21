Sabhya Technologies Partners with Cetec ERP to Support Small and Midsized Manufacturing Companies

Sabhya Technologies has partnered with Cetec ERP in supporting small-to-mid sized manufacturing companies.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're running a small manufacturing business, you know the pain of juggling different systems, chasing data on paper, and struggling with outdated processes. Many small manufacturers rely on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, but face challenges integrating them with modern technology.

This is where companies like Sabhya Technology, located in Brookfield WI, step in. Their goal? Helping small manufacturers automate data collection, improve efficiency, and remove unnecessary steps in their processes. Recently, Sabhya Technology partnered with Cetec ERP, a software solution designed specifically for small manufacturers. Let's break down why this partnership makes sense and how it could help businesses like yours.

Automating Data Collection - Many small manufacturers still use pen and paper to track production, quality checks, and inventory. This method is slow, error-prone, and impossible to meaningfully scale. Sabhya Technology eliminates uncessary steps in the data collection process by using tablets for data entry, and installing sensors to collect real-time production data. By doing this, manufacturers get accurate, real-time insights without the hassle of manual entry.



Using Telemetry to Identify Bottlenecks - Ever feel like some steps in production take longer than they should? Sabhya Technology integrates telemetry, a system that tracks how data is collected and processed. This helps businesses make data-driven decisions to improve output by spotting inefficiencies in their workflow, so they can find and fix bottlenecks slowing down production.



ERP Integration Without the Complexity - Sabhya Technology specializes in integrating mid-market ERPs like Epicor, NetSuite, Odoo, and Microsoft Dynamics. However, these systems often come with complex setups and high costs that don't always fit smaller businesses.That's where Cetec ERP comes in. Sabhya Technology found that Cetec ERP is a better fit for small manufacturers because:

It's cost-effective compared to other ERP solutions

It has a simpler user interface, making it easier to adopt

It's designed with small-to-mid sized manufacturers in mind

Most ERP systems offer similar basic features. What makes Cetec ERP stand out is its focus on industry-specific needs. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Cetec ERP tailors its features for each manufacturing industry, such as wire and cable manufacturing, aerospace and automotive suppliers, and small-scale assembly operations.

Small manufacturers often struggle with technology integration, but solutions like Cetec ERP—combined with Sabhya Technology's expertise—are making automation more accessible. By focusing on easy data collection, smart ERP integration, and industry-specific needs, small businesses can improve efficiency with real-time insights and scale operations without adding overcomplexity. If you're a small manufacturer looking to modernize your processes, now might be the time to explore ERP and automation solutions that actually fit your business. Visit us at cetecerp.com/about

ABOUT CETEC ERP:

Cetec ERP is disrupting a stagnant, high dollar industry that has resisted change for decades. Since 2015, and without any major marketing initiatives or venture capital funding, Cetec ERP has independently migrated hundreds of companies off legacy technology platforms like Oracle and NetSuite, saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars, onto a new generation of lower cost ERP technology.

