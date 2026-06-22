Sability Expands HCM Transformation Capabilities Through Partnership with AI-Native Platform, Darwinbox

Sability and Darwinbox announce strategic partnership to help organizations navigate the next generation of HCM transformation.

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sability, a leading provider of strategic, functional, and technical human capital management (HCM) and workforce management (WFM) services, announced an official partnership with Darwinbox, a global, modern, AI-native HCM platform designed to support organizations through next-generation intelligence and configurable HR capabilities. Together, the organizations will deliver a differentiated approach to high-impact HCM transformations by combining smart technology with proven strategy, governance, and adoption frameworks.

For more than 30 years, Sability has helped organizations navigate the evolving HCM landscape through comprehensive, white-glove consulting services. The Darwinbox partnership reflects Sability's continued commitment to aligning with forward-looking technology providers and expanding its ability to support clients across a broader ecosystem.

"Guiding clients through HCM transformations and the deployment of new solutions is what we do," says Sability CEO, Rob Leonard. "Especially now, as companies embrace AI-driven HCM technology, the need to guarantee those investments are delivered with comprehensive change and user adoption strategies is of utmost importance."

Darwinbox is a global enterprise that delivers an AI-native HCM platform designed to enhance employee experiences while empowering HR teams with intelligent automation and insights at scale. Paired with Sability's deep expertise in advisory, governance, and change management, clients gain a clear path from pre-implementation to long-term value realization.

"AI is changing what HR teams can expect from their technology, and our platform was built for that change," said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox. "Sability shares our conviction that the best outcomes come from pairing intelligent technology with strong strategy and change management expertise. Together we give clients an even more confident path through transformation."

Through this partnership, clients will be supported by a purpose-built delivery model. Sability provides strategic oversight, business process alignment, and adoption leadership, while Darwinbox delivers product depth, AI-driven capabilities, and system implementation services.

"Organizations today need more than just technology, they need trusted guidance to navigate change, drive adoption, and maximize long-term value," said Kathy Kruse, Sability's SVP of Business Development. "Our partnership with Darwinbox brings together innovative, AI-native technology and the strategic, people-focused approach Sability is known for, creating a powerful experience for organizations transforming their HCM operations."

This collaboration is designed to meet the growing demand for modern, smart, and flexible HCM solutions that balance operational efficiency with elevated employee experiences, delivered through a unified approach across both strategy and system capabilities.

"The HCM market is at a turning point, with more organizations ready to move beyond legacy systems and toward AI-native platforms," said Opal Wagnac, Global Head of Market Positioning and Strategy at Darwinbox. "Sability's deep experience in HCM transformation makes them an ideal partner to help organizations get the most from that move. Together we are well positioned to support the shift with the right combination of technology and expertise."

Clients will benefit from a single, trusted partnership experience that blends AI-driven innovation with human-centered strategy to drive sustained value well beyond go-live.

About Sability

Sability is a premier HCM and WFM services partner, delivering strategy, implementation, post-live optimization, and managed services with a commitment to white-glove client experiences. With deep expertise across industries and a people-first approach, Sability helps organizations transform their workforce operations and achieve lasting success.

About Darwinbox

Darwinbox is an AI-native HCM platform for global enterprises, delivering a modern HR experience designed to delight employees and empower HR teams. With AI at its core, Darwinbox enables organizations to operate with greater intelligence, agility, and scale.

Media Contact

Erica Carter, Sability, 1 404-521-2001, [email protected], www.sability.com

SOURCE Sability